The 49-20 final score of the level – two playoff game between Eau Claire Regis and Boyceville Friday night tells only part of the story for the contest.
Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild was pleased with the intensity his pack of Bulldogs showed from the outset. Though, as he noted, “they (Regis) drove down and scored on us. But, we answered right back, got a turnover from the Rockow kid. I thought that could be a momentum shift. Then we gave the ball back to them and it was kind of like we couldn’t get going again. Then we had that punt mishap; it was just that second quarter. If I could take the quarter back it would be a different ball game.”
Roemhild explained,” I thought the first quarter, third quarter and fourth quarter we did what we wanted to do. They took our passing game away from us.” Roemhild also briefly acknowledged the role his team's mentality played in the game by admitting the Bulldogs seemed to bethinking too hard on the fact they were playing a team from a much larger community than Boyceville.
Regis coach Bryant Brenner seemed as jubilant as his players after the win, he said, “it’s really exciting when you get to play in the playoffs and come out a top at home. Carson Park is really special. I’m really happy with the way we performed tonight, and the result of our own preparation; we’re really proud of our kids.”
He indicated the squad knew ahead of time that Boyceville had ”A great running game.” He also indicated everyone knew it would be hard to stop them. Brenner said, “we were hoping to limit their big plays, which we did for the most part tonight. They did get some yards, and a couple of scores. I thought we had some big plays turn the momentum in our favor. We got some turnovers, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and then a blocked punt and blocked extra point. Those players really gave us any momentum that we needed. Because we were having a hard time stopping them.”
He also said, "we were really impressed with Boyceville when we looked at their film last Saturday, and they were just equally as impressive tonight. They play hard and tackle well, made us earn what we got you know, this is the first time our starters have had to play for 4/4 since week one. This was a great game for us in terms of building some stamina.”
The Ramblers are scheduled to face Edgar at Carson Park this coming Friday For the third level of playoffs.