Zander Rockow

Regis Senior Zander Rockow heads for a corner during the Ramblers' 49-20 playoff victory over Boyceville Friday night.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The 49-20 final score of the level – two playoff game between Eau Claire Regis and Boyceville Friday night tells only part of the story for the contest.

Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild was pleased with the intensity his pack of Bulldogs showed from the outset. Though, as he noted, “they (Regis) drove down and scored on us. But, we answered right back, got a turnover from the Rockow kid. I thought that could be a momentum shift. Then we gave the ball back to them and it was kind of like we couldn’t get going again. Then we had that punt mishap; it was just that second quarter. If I could take the quarter back it would be a different ball game.”