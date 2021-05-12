Peters Meats of Eau Claire was in a 1-1 seventh inning tie with Green Bay 616 Club in the state championship softball game at Johannes Park in Green Bay in August of 1967.
It was well past midnight when the leadoff batter of the inning drew a walk and up to the plate stepped Don Amundson, whose home run in the second inning had produced the tie.
He looked to manager Diz Kronenberg in the in the coaching box and much to his dismay drew a bunt sign to advance the runner over.
Obviously upset, Amundson pawed the dirt with his feet and finally called time out and met Kronenberg halfway to third.
“Just give me one swing,” pleaded Amundson.
Kronenberg gave in and said, “You better make it good.”
One swing was all that was needed. The ball sailed far over the left-center field fence and struck a glancing blow off the head of a spectator heading to the rest room a ways away. It was a tape measurer shot.
The booming drive gave Peters a 3-1 fifth win of the long day and a seventh state title.
It was a classic example of the prowess of Amundson, who is considered Eau Claire’s all-time home run king.
A couple years earlier, Peters traveled to Wausau for a fastpitch doubleheader against the challenging Wausau team they beat in the state finals the previous year.
Amundson’s guns were blazing. He led a sweep by hitting three homers in the first game and two in the second.
That’s only part of the story. He jumped in his car and raced across the state to Hammond, a baseball team he played with in the strong Pierce-Pepin League. He hit two more homers that night.
That’s right, seven in one day. Believe it or not.
We could go on and on. Those are only a few of the feats of Amundson, who was one of many – including a good deal of former baseball professionals – to convert to fastpitch or play both. It was claimed that he hit over 400 combined homers in his career although he did not keep count.
And behind the plate, he handled some of the best pitchers in the midwest.
“He was the best catcher in the state,” said Dale “Moose” Madson, who pitched mainly against Amundson and joined him in the state Hall of Fame last year.
“He was powerful, a home run hitter. If you made a mistake pitching to him, he would hit it out on you.”
The legendary slugger touched home plate the final time Tuesday morning, four days after his 85th birthday.
So why didn’t he carry his talents into pro baseball and the big leagues?
He was offered a contract by the Milwaukee Braves in the mid-1950s but, having a steady job and raising a young family, he passed it over. He regretted it later.
“If there was one player from Eau Claire that could have made it, it was Donnie,” said the late Duke Severson, who spent time in the Braves system and played at Carson Park, splitting time behind the plate with Bob Uecker.
“He (Amundson) could hit, run and throw. He had the whole package.”
Of his five children, oldest Dino followed in dad’s footsteps as a home run hitter.
“I was blessed to have a father like that,” Dino said. “He was so strong. I wanted to be like him. He was my hero.”
Amundson’s career lasted more than two decades. When fastpitch was big on the national level and Eau Claire dominated the Wisconsin scene, he played on 10 state championship softball teams, mainly with Peters between 1961 and 1973. He also was a key figure for Tommy Miller’s, who won the state WBA baseball title in 1961.
He is a member of the Wisconsin ASA Softball Hall of Fame, one of the first three Peters players to gain the honor in 1987. He has also been inducted into the Chippewa River Baseball League Hall of Fame.
In the winter, he went to the ski hill and, despite a late start that is unusual in the sport, he became a successful jumper gaining Class A status and fearlessly tackled the big hills in the country. His extreme forward lean resulted in some sensational falls and injuries. He is a member of the Eau Claire Ski Club Hall of Fame.
Amundson operated the Diamound Lounge and Elbow Room bars for a combined time of nearly a half-century. Like most of us, he was no saint and faced many challenges. But few had a bigger heart or more friends, who he was always ready to help.
Amundson struggled following the death of wife Mary Jo on October 31 but met weekly or as often as possible with a group of former athletes visiting friend Geno Golden, who is in assisted living. The last time was two weeks before his death. He went downhill from there and finally wore out.
“He was a great guy and like all of us, got along with players from all teams like friends,” Madson said. “Everybody respected him.”