From early on, it was clear Ritchie Davis had a calling.
When it came to basketball, Davis was in his element. Whether it was playing for Bloomer High School or instructing younger kids on the court, it didn't really matter. As long as it had to do with basketball, Davis was at home.
"He had a willingness to help with a lot of things, and it was pretty clear right at the beginning that he wanted to be a coach," said Dale Parr, Davis' basketball and baseball coach at Bloomer. "Back in the day when you had to go scout other teams in person, he always wanted to go scouting with me. And eventually, he scouted on his own. I feel he began a coaching career while he was still in high school. When he was a player, he was becoming a coach."
Davis did, of course, become a coach. A successful one — and that's putting it mildly.
Davis went on to help shape the basketball scene in Wisconsin, serving as a leading figure in the state's grassroots community. He and his AAU organizations helped athletes from the Badger State get opportunities to play at the highest level of college basketball and the NBA.
When Davis died of a heart attack last Sunday, his impact on the state was evident. Messages of support from some of Wisconsin's most prominent basketball figures poured in.
"Ritchie is one of main reason(s) I, along with so many young men across the country, could go to school for free and play the game we love," former NBA player and Wisconsin Badgers star Sam Dekker tweeted. "No one worked harder, was more proud, and cared for his players like Ritchie."
Dekker, like many other of the household names to come out of Wisconsin in recent years, played for Davis' Wisconsin Playground Club. The AAU organization rose to national prominence under Davis' direction.
His alumni's career stops are impressive. Several reached the NBA, including Rice Lake alumnus Henry Ellenson. Others played for top-tier college programs like Duke and North Carolina.
In his 27 years spent with Wisconsin Playground Club, the state's reputation as a producer of talent just continued to rise.
"When I graduated high school in 1991, the state had a really good class of basketball players — maybe five or six who went Division I, and that was considered really good," said Luke Madsen, a former Bloomer boys coach whose twin sons played for Wisconsin Playground Club. "Now, if there aren't a dozen, 15, 20 kids who go on to play Division I basketball from Wisconsin, it's an off year. (Davis)' commitment to showcasing, helping develop and recruiting made him special. ... I don't think you can overstate how he helped change things."
The impact Davis had as a coach and mentor came as no surprise to those who saw him first take an interest in such things.
"The leadership and the background we got in basketball from Coach Parr, Ritchie soaked that all up," said Chuck Morning, a lifelong close friend of Davis and a teammate during their days at Bloomer. "And then he took it to a whole new level."
And the level he reached was hard not to notice. Even some of the biggest names in the state knew of Davis' achievements.
"Ritchie impacted so many lives through his work with Wisconsin Playground and the game of basketball, not just on the court but personal growth and development of youth here in the state," Badgers men's coach Greg Gard said in a statement. "Ritchie helped open up the doors for so many and created opportunity through the game of basketball."
And he did it for the right reasons, by all accounts.
"I think Ritchie's one that, ultimately, always wanted to do best by his kids," said Colfax boys coach Mark Noll, who knew Davis dating back to his high school days. "And he's done well over the long run because he had a huge passion for it. When you do something like that for that long, you're doing it for the right reasons."
That passion and loyalty was always there. It was part of what set him apart, and helped build the relationships he had.
And even while running one of the country's top AAU organizations, Davis remained loyal to his childhood friends. The group helped Bloomer finish as state runner-up in basketball in 1989.
They went their separate ways — including Davis, who played college baseball at UW-Superior before getting into coaching — but still remained a tight-knit group.
"His loyalty to his friends is something that I'll never forget," said Jeff Stoik, a former teammate and lifelong friend of Davis. "And I think that carried over to his players too. There was a time our friend group was all watching a Badgers game, and one of us made a snide remark about one of Ritchie's former players. He was so quick to jump on that and defend his player, and I think that loyalty to the guys that he recruited, that was huge."
At the end of the day, those players were who it was all about.
"He's always done a great job of promoting his kids and helping them," Noll said. "To me, that's the legacy that Ritchie leaves behind."