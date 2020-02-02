Bill Brehm was a Husky right to the end.
The former Eau Claire North football coach and his family took their spot as usual in the Carson Park press box at a Husky game last fall.
He had that smile on his face and he talked about the Huskies, hoping they would do better but saying it looked like they were on the right track.
He talked about the Husky glory years, and those who did not know him would never have dreamed he was battling an illness that would take his life in months.
The only winning football coach in North history who would guide his teams to two Big Rivers Conference championships and a 48-32-1 record died after about a two-year battle with cancer Friday.
Mark Faanes, one of four Faanes brothers to quarterback the Huskies under Brehm, visited his coach at a nursing home just a week ago.
“He had a picture of his 1974 championship team hanging on the wall, probably put there by his family,” Faanes said. “We talked about old times, the guys on the team. He was mentally sharp but his body was failing.”
Brehm, a native of Menomonie, came to North from Westby in 1972 and immediately turned the Husky program into a winner.
His first team went 5-3-1 and two years later, North claimed the Big Rivers title and wound up with a 7-2 record with Faanes and Dave Maske sharing quarterback duties.
“He was an old school coach but respectful and fair,” Faanes said. “He was a very good game preparation coach, very intense and solid, knew his X’s and O’s and was a terrific motivator.”
Faanes said Brehm cared about people as a coach, teacher and athletic director.
“I considered him a better math teacher than coach,” Faanes said.
Pat Reed was Brehm’s workhorse back during the 1979 and 1980 seasons, setting a rushing record with 223 yards against La Crosse Central as a senior when the Huskies took the title.
“I loved playing for Bill,” Reed said. “He demanded a lot out of you but you always knew where you stood with him. He didn’t sugarcoat things.”
That was Brehm, super intense in all that he believed in.
That included intracity week when the Huskies took on the Old Abes.
“He would put a purple jersey over a blocking dummy and have his players pound away at it,” Faanes explained. “And he called the last one (Memorial Coach Phil) Birkel and the dummy got hit hard.”
Birkel, who would become Memorial’s winningest coach with a 72-55 record, took over in 1975 and he split six games against Brehm.
“He was one tough son-of-a buck,” Birkel said of Brehm. “It seemed we always played the last game of the season and one of us were usually in it. They were all good games.”
North routed Memorial 33-0 the year before Birkel arrived but the Abe coach was familiar with the wishbone, the Husky offense, and Memorial won the next year by a shutout.
“He didn’t care much about that,” Birkel said. “Neither one of us wanted to lose that game.”
Birkel told of the time in the early years when they wanted to look at films together. They did it in the barn of Brehm’s farm at the time.
“We set up the films in the barn and he milked cows while we watched the films,” Birkel said.
Birkel didn’t say if either team won its next game.
The two had a good relationship as time went on with mutual respect.
“When we had that (Memorial) Hall of Fame thing a few years ago, he was there and we chatted,” Birkel said. “We were good buddies over the years.”
Bob Kein, North baseball and basketball coach during the early years, was obviously a long-time friend.
“When he first came for an interview, I talked to him and told (school officials) he would be a great fit,” Kein said. “He was an outstanding coach and math teacher.”
In nine years, Brehm had seven winning seasons and claimed another Big Rivers title in 1980 with Ken Faanes at the controls. He surprised by retiring after that season. He later served as Athletic Director at North and at Chippewa Falls briefly after that.
There are a lot of Brehm stories and almost all his players have one or two.
It was in his junior year that Reed was called upon for rare duty. Quarterback Ken Faanes and his backup were both injured and Brehm asked Reed to step in and direct the Husky wishbone.
“We had a Tuesday practice that didn’t go that well and by Wednesday he had revamped the whole thing,” Reed said. “Although a wishbone coach, he came up with a spread attack and here I was all of a sudden in a run-and-shoot offense. We were playing like a No. 2 team, Stevens Point I think, and we beat them (23-14). He was way ahead of his time on that one.”
Faanes remembers Brehm getting excited during chalk talks. At the time on a real blackboard.
“As he got going and getting into it, he started breaking the pieces of chalk and they were flying all over,” Faanes said.
What kind of an impact did Brehm have on the school?
“When the Huskies went to Menomonie for a championship playoff (and won 31-17) in 1974, we filled 13 busloads of kids and backers,” Kein said. “People couldn’t believe it.”
Yes, school, city, Big Rivers Conference, he made an impact. Some liked to call him the Vince Lombardi of the Northside.