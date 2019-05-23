If you were at a local sports event during the late 1950s into the 60s, you would likely find Lou Kassera there.
With his microphone.
“He did some Little League, swimming, ski jumping, softball, well you name it,” said Mike Sullivan, who succeeded Kassera as WBIZ Sports Director in 1974. “It was good. He could do anything.”
Kassera, who took over as the station’s sports director in 1955, died Tuesday at age 92.
“He was quite a guy,” Sullivan said. “He knew everybody in the community and he went on to orchestrate a pretty good staff.”
That included Woody Wall, who was hired by Kassera in 1969 and continues on the air in a part-time basis today while Sullivan retired earlier this year.
Wall was working on the business side at WEAQ and then went into insurance.
“I went to his office to sell insurance and he knew me as I had coached his kid in Little League,” Wall recalled. “He said, ‘Why don’t you come and work for us. I’ll get you into accounting and then work you into sports.’ ”
Kassera enjoyed doing the Eau Claire Braves games until they folded in the early 1960s but he continued as the popular voice of the local high school games.
He hired Sullivan in 1971 but he was preceded by wife Kris, who had set up records and put together schedules a few years earlier and was a reason while Sullivan landed here. They combined to give the station 85 years of service.
“I remember him smiling and just enjoying radio,” Sullivan said. “He loved doing the games.”
One early memory of Sullivan’s was Kassera airing the Regis-McDonell football game at the Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
“He was doing it on a cassette for a tape-delayed basis,” Sullivan said. “He’d drop the take down to me and I would get it to the station to be played.”
Wall’s first game with Kassera was at Lambeau Field as McDonell faced Manitowoc Roncalli in the first WISSA state football championship game in 1969.
Later, he was with Kassera at Eleva-Strum for tournament basketball games. Kassera did the first game and turned it over to Wall.
“I was pretty excited about that,” said Wall, whose strong point has been his play-by-play work. “He gave me an opportunity to do what I loved to do.”
Not all Kassera’s contibutions were with a microphone. He was heavily involved with youth baseball for years.
“He was called Mr. Little League,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan pointed out that when WBIZ-FM came on the air in 1957, there was a stipulation that coverage of local sports would be a priority.
“He truly believed that radio was responsible for the area it served,” Sullivan said. “He was not colorful, but solid. He knew the players and was for the Eau Claire teams.”
And as a person, they said he just couldn’t be beaten.
“He was one of the nicest persons I ever worked for,” Wall said. “He was very much involved in sports and loved the games.”
Sullivan said, “He loved covering the local kids.”