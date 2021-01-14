It was a bit of good fun.
When Jeff Larson earned the honor of playing on the Eau Claire Memorial varsity football team as a sophomore in the 1970s, Tom Spanel and some of his other friends coined a nickname for the youngster on the rise. It was a big deal to make the team as just a 10th-grader, after all.
"When Lars got moved up to varsity, a bunch of us started calling him Vars Lars as just kind of a fun thing," Spanel said. "But he didn't really like that a whole lot, because he didn't really like the recognition."
Not too long after the nickname was born, Spanel let it loose at football practice. In hindsight, he probably wishes he had picked a better time to do it than right before a contact drill.
"So we start this drill, and I take care of the blocker in front of me, and Lars hits me in the hole, knocks me back a good five feet. And I mean he ran over me, I swear to God there were cleat marks on my chest," Spanel said with a laugh.
It was a clean play, by Spanel's own admission, and after he dusted himself off and got back in line, Larson was waiting with a grin.
"He comes up to me and says, 'You can call me Jeff.' And I never called him Vars Lars again," Spanel laughed. "But that's just the quiet kind of leader he was. There was no ego involved, it was just 'I'm here to play football and I don't need a nickname that's going to bring attention to me.'"
That was the kind of person Larson was. He was competitive but fair, and a leader in anything he set his mind to.
Larson, who starred for Memorial and UW-La Crosse before becoming a respected teacher and coach later in life, passed away from COVID-19 on Christmas. He was 60.
Larson was a running back for the Old Abes and the Eagles. But anyone who knew him at the time knew that his athletic ability extended off the gridiron. He was also the starting catcher for the 1978 Memorial baseball team which finished as the state runner-up.
Chris Ackerman, a friend of Larson's since childhood, said there wasn't a better backstop around.
"My first time coming up on varsity, I was pretty nervous and didn't do so well in my first game," Ackerman said. "So I went to ask the coaches if Jeff Larson could be my catcher the next time since he'd been that for my whole life and I knew he'd be solid as a rock. And sure enough, my first game that I pitched with him, we beat Menomonie and I had something like 15 strikeouts."
That battery combination helped Memorial reach the state championship game a few years later, a matchup with La Crosse Central with a title on the line.
"We were tied up 1-1, and Jeff came out and I still remember pretty much word for word what he said to me: 'Calm down, Ack. We're at the big dance, we already made it. Whether we win or lose, there aren't any more games to play so let's just go take this guy,'" Ackerman said.
Things didn't quite work out for the Old Abes — the ball squirted away on a suicide squeeze attempt, accidentally kicked by the umpire, to give Central the winning run. But it was another example of Larson's leadership in action, keeping everyone on an even keel amid loads of pressure.
And he had the physical talent to back up his leadership.
"We were in class doing the presidential fitness test, and Jeff, who was so chiseled, has got his shirt off — which made us guys feel like wusses — and hops up to the chin-up bar," Spanel said. "And he does 54 pull-ups. All the girls were just sitting there with their mouths open, and all of us guys were like 'Man, I'm never taking my shirt off again.'"
Whatever the sport, Larson gave his all. Ackerman said he was a tough boxer too.
As a football player, Larson starred as a member of a conference championship team. He was named the Big Rivers Conference's Outstanding Player in 1977.
"He is the hardest working kid I've ever had," former Memorial coach Phil Birkel said that year. "He's the kind of kid you don't mind giving a high recommendation. He's not going to let himself or his school down."
Larson went on to play at UW-La Crosse, where he earned all-conference recognition three times.
After college, Larson got into teaching and coaching. Most recently, Larson had been a teacher and football coach at Milton High School in Milton, Fla. He taught there for 25 years.
His friends weren't surprised at all that he became a mentor for young students and athletes. That fit right in with the person he was.
"He wasn't a real loud, boisterous guy, but he led by example," Spanel said. "You knew when Larse was there because he just rippled. ... He kind of fit right into the mold of our old coaches, who didn't need to be real loud to get your attention."
And he earned the respect of the kids he worked with.
"He always reminded you to give it your best," Ackerman said, "and that life puts a lot of things in front of you, but you can always overcome them."
And for as great of an athlete as Larson was on the field, his friends will equally remember the man he was off of it.
"He's a guy that if you needed something, you wouldn't even have to ask. He would be there and he would help you out," Spanel said. "And he wouldn't expect anything out of it. He was just always there and he was always going to be somebody that was there to help you."