You won’t find much if you’re looking for sports headlines in his high school career.
But if checked a few years later, you would find the exploits of a great athlete.
That’s the story of late bloomer Jon Wensel.
“I guess I would have to rate him as one of the better athletes to come out of Eau Claire,” said John Schaaf, retired Athletic Director and General Secretary of the Eau Claire YMCA.
Wensel died Monday at the age of 85.
In the era of 1960-1980, almost everything he touched turned to gold.
That would be in basketball, fastpitch softball, volleyball, golf, paddleball and more – with the exception of baseball.
“It all happened for Wens after high school,” said Dick Greene, friend and predecessor on the basketball court. “From then, he was tough to match.”
As a lefthanded-swinging outfielder, Wensel was a key member of Peters Packers fastpitch team that won six state championships in seven years of the 1960s and went head-to-head with the top teams in the country.
What Wensel brought to the plate was his ability to hit in the clutch and to be able to hit the best of the nation’s top pitchers he faced.
He didn’t lead the club in homers but he won several tournament games with his late blasts. He gained all-state and all-regional honors.
In basketball, he was a reserve as a senior on Senior High’s Old Abes 1955 state championship team. After a quiet freshman year in college, he went on to score nearly 1,000 career points for UW-Eau Claire’s Blugolds.
He did it as a 6-foot-2 player on the inside. He not only held his own, he dominated against much bigger opponents with his physical play and soft shooting touch.
“He wasn’t the biggest or the fastest,” Schaaf said. “But he was physical and had the moves.”
Wensel was a multi-time scoring champion in the YMCA Senior League, which included players from six state college (WIAC) schools, and the semi-pro city team Northwest Conference.
He averaged 32 points in six ‘Y’ seasons and scored at a 28-point clip in the Northwest Conference. He gained national attention when he scored 75 points in a Peters win at Stanley.
“His biggest asset was timing,” Schaaf said. “He had it in basketball and volleyball. He was a tremendous volleyball player.”
Wensel’s rocket kills led the Eau Claire YMCA team to the state YMCA championship.
Wensel was considered a natural talent. He also excelled in paddleball and in later years golf. Schaaf also praised him as one of the area’s best basketball officials.
“He was kind of a quiet guy who wasn’t after personal attention,” Schaaf said. “He was just good at everything he tried after high school.”
Wensel, who had sons John and Bob play as starters for Abe basketball teams in later years, had suffered a stroke in recent years and was limited some but died suddenly.