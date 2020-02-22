Don Pierce was a living legend on the football field in his time.
“I was always glad he was a teammate and not an opponent,” said Jim Bollinger, who quarterbacked the Blugolds 7-0 conference championship team in 1956. “I think he was the most dominant player in our conference that year.”
Pierce was a one-man wrecking crew as a running back on some of St. Pat’s (now Regis) great teams in the era of 1950 and went on to play at Wisconsin on the 1952 Rose Bowl team but was hampered by injuries.
Pierce, who died at age 88 in DePere last week, transferred to school here and finished his career with the Blugolds in 1955 and 1956.
“I think he was the fastest guy on our team as an offensive tackle,” said Gerry Berseth, who was a freshman when Pierce was a senior. “He was on the kickoff team and he was always 20 yards in front of us.”
Pierce, about 5-10 and 220 pounds, was a running back at St. Pat’s and cut down tacklers like a bowling ball.
With the Blugolds, he was a two-way lineman who gained All-America honors and later served as a president of the WIAA Board of Control, always connected with sports and young athletes as a coach and teacher throughout his life.
“He was a great friend and a great teammate,” Bollinger said.
Among his many honors was his induction into the UW-Eau Claire Hall of Fame.
Berseth said, “He was just the kind of guy you had to admire.”