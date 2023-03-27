Ryan Bembnister is no stranger to the Eau Claire Cavaliers, but is stepping into a new role this year as head field manager.
After spending last year as assistant coach, the lifelong Eau Claire native said the transition to his new position has been an easy one.
“It’s kind of a quick journey to be a part of the Cavs, but I’ve been around them for 45 years,” he said.
Between years of coaching his own kids and other people’s kids in baseball and managing dozens of staff members at The Goat, the coffee shop he owns with his wife Laura, Bembnister is no stranger to managing a team.
He said, however, that coaching the Cavaliers is much different than his time spent coaching little league or in the Babe Ruth league.
“The guys just want to play,” he said. “They’re college guys — they don’t need a coach, they just need to be managed.”
These “college guys” all hail from within 30 miles of the Cavaliers’ home plate in Carson Park, per the rules set up by the Chippewa River Baseball League.
Being in Eau Claire puts the Cavaliers at an advantage, because there are more people in a 30-mile radius of Eau Claire than there are in a 30-mile radius of other teams in more rural locations, like the Bloomer Woodticks or the Augusta Athletics. The Cavaliers do, however, have to compete with the Eau Claire Bears, the Eau Claire Rivermen and the Chippewa Falls LumberJacks for the same pool of players.
The Cavaliers’ roster is made up of mostly college baseball players who come from the Eau Claire area.
This year’s roster hosts a lot of familiar faces to Bembnister and Cavaliers fans, with a few new players coming in.
Bembnister said a three-year turnover for a player is typical, so the roster tends to change quite a bit year-to-year due to players aging out or being edged out by younger players.
The younger players coming in tend to add a sense of competition within the team, which is a plus in Bembnister’s eyes.
“We’ve got a couple of 19 year old kids coming in, they’ll push the 20 and 21-year-old guys who have been there for a while, which is nice,” he said.
The more senior players take on a leadership role within the team, showing the younger players the ropes.
“I look to our senior leadership guys and just say, ‘you go, tell them what needs to be done…take care of business.’”
Bringing in new players gives the Cavs a chance to switch up the way they do things. Last year’s team had a lot of different players who pitched, but none were dedicated pitchers, so they got tired out quickly. With the new crop of players and a change in how the bullpen is managed, Bembnister said he isn’t too worried about that being an issue for this season.
Offensively, the Cavs are going to look similar to last season, and Bembnister said he’s looking forward to the competition within the team aiding in the teammates pushing each other.
As the baseball season nears, Bembnister said he’s not too worried about juggling the Cavs with his responsibilities at The Goat — if anything, the two are mutually beneficial.
“We can cross promote between each other and it works out really well… The Goat has been here for 18 years, the Cavs have been here for 52 so we can all work together and it’s a good thing.”
The Cavs start their season by hosting a doubleheader versus the Tilden Tigers on Sunday, May 21. First pitch is at 12:30 p.m at Carson Park.