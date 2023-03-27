Bembnister

Eau Claire Cavaliers’ Ethan Kjellberg (28) stands on first base next to coach Ryan Bembnister in a game against Osseo last July at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Ryan Bembnister is no stranger to the Eau Claire Cavaliers, but is stepping into a new role this year as head field manager.

After spending last year as assistant coach, the lifelong Eau Claire native said the transition to his new position has been an easy one.