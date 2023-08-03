WWCup US Soccer

United States' Lindsey Horan speaks to the media during a FIFA Women's World Cup press conference in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Co-captain Lindsey Horan brushed aside criticism leveled at the United States by former teammate-turned-pundit Carli Lloyd, calling it outside noise.

Now an analyst with Fox Sports, Lloyd didn't hold back after the Americans eked out a spot in the knockout round at the Women's World Cup with a scoreless draw against Portugal.

  