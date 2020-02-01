There were no promises when Eau Claire native and National Football League agent Jordan Hagedorn landed his first client.
The player he represented, Harrison Butker, was a seventh-round pick, the last kicker selected in the 2017 draft. He was cut by the Carolina Panthers before the season even started, with the team opting for veteran Graham Gano.
That’s made the incredible developments since that much more special. Butker has developed into one of the top kickers in the NFL, earning a five-year, $20 million extension that Hagedorn negotiated last summer. And Sunday, Butker will get a chance to add to his legacy with the Kansas City Chiefs gunning for their first Super Bowl title since 1969.
Hagedorn, who returned to the Chippewa Valley in December, made the trip down to Miami with his fiance to watch his lone client play in the biggest game of his life.
“I just probably won’t believe it until I’m standing in the stadium,” said Hagedorn, who is set to attend the Super Bowl for the first time.
Will there be nerves as he watches someone he calls a brother play in a contest broadcasted around the world with the highest stakes possible? If previous experience is any indication Hagedorn should be cool and collected, though the Super Bowl is a whole different animal.
“I kind of take on Harrison’s mentality,” Hagedorn said. “I’m just calm. I know that he’s put in the work and the time. He’s always calm and very focused. I do take on the feeling of a fan with his family, but I’m also very quiet during the game because I’m just trying to be calm to give him calm vibes.”
Hagedorn flew down to Fort Myers on Friday to avoid the chaos, making the trip across the state by car on Saturday. At the center of the football world, he’ll get a chance to meet endorsement partners and connect with Chiefs fans.
“I always like to find people if they’re wearing a Butker jersey, it’s rare but they are out there,” Hagedorn said, “or the young Chiefs fans who are out with their parents. We give them some football cards or we had some Butker merch made. We’re going to go down and just make it a fun experience.”
Hagedorn, who works for Illinois-based BTI Sports, has been a certified agent since 2016. The 2003 Eau Claire North graduate got connected with Butker before the kicker was drafted, making a trip down to Georgia prior to the 2017 draft to pitch the Yellow Jackets' all-time leading scorer. Since, Hagedorn has worked his way from the Kansas City practice squad and hit on 89% of his field goals. As Butker has solidified himself as an NFL player, the Chiefs solidified themselves as one of the top contenders in the league thanks largely to superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Hagedorn was so close to a dream Super Bowl pitting Butker’s squad against the team he grew up cheering for, the Green Bay Packers. As full circle as that would have been, a meeting with the 49ers is probably an easier one to watch.
“That would have been pretty crazy and would have been a torn household,” Hagedorn said. “I have a lot of friends and family that where like, ‘Hey, I love Harrison but I’m not cheering for the Chiefs if they play the Packers. This is much easier to not have to worry about your heart and your family playing each other.”