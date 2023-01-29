Men’s Basketball
UW-Stout took on Finlandia University at home and came out with a 92-60 victory Saturday. Leading in scoring for the Blue Devils was Elk Mound native George Scharlau with 17 points. Stout out-rebounded Finlandia 47 for 33.
Men’s Hockey
Blugolds:
UW-Eau Claire took on Northland College in Ashland this weekend and brought home two wins.
On Friday, the Blugolds scored 3 in the first period, and the LumberJacks came out with one. In the second, Northland scored two more to tie up the score, and neither team scored in the third. The game headed into overtime, and a goal from Quinn Green — his second for the match — clinched the win for the Blugolds.
On Saturday, the Blugolds came out on top again with a final score of 5-2. Colin Ahern started in goal for the first time, stopping 16 of 19 shots on goal from the LumberJacks.
Blue Devils:
The Blue Devils hosted a two-game run against the Pointers this weekend.
On Friday, the UW-Stout fell to UW-Stevens Point 4-1. Kullan Daikawa was awarded his fifth goal of the season, but the Blue Devils were unsuccessful in scoring any more goals in the matchup. Stout led in shots 30 for 27.
The Blue Devils found redemption in their Saturday matchup against the Pointers, coming out with a 3-1 victory over the No. 9 team. Caleb Serre scored the winning goal on an empty goal, solidifying the Blue Devils’ victory with 24 seconds left in the game.
Women’s Hockey
UW-Eau Claire swept UW-Stevens Point this weekend, taking the Pointers both on the road and at home.
The Blugolds traveled to UW-Stevens Point and came back with a 4-1 win on Friday.
Scoring in the first, Sadie Long and Halie Sheridan gave the Blugolds a 2-0 lead. The Pointers came out early in the second period with a goal, but the Blugolds came back with two more, ending the scoring for the matchup at the end of the second 4-1.
On Saturday, the Blugolds came out strong in the beginning, with a goal from Long in the third minute of the matchup. The Pointers answered back in the second, tying up the score 1-1.
Neither team was successful in breaking the tie in regulation time, and the match went into overtime. In the final minute, Sami Scherling netted the puck and awarded the Blugolds the victory.
Indoor Track and Field
UW-Eau Claire headed to Menomonie this weekend to compete at the Warren Bowlus Open.
Blugolds:
For the Blugold men, Mitchell Stegeman won the heptathlon with a personal record score of 5055.
Other notable wins for the Blugolds go to runners Josiah Ziebell in the 600-meter race with a time of 1:22.84 and Sam Verkerke in the 800-meter race with a time of 1:56.08.
Also first for the Blugold Men was Yakob Ekoue in the shot put and the weight throw, with distances of 16.63 meters and 18.64 meters, respectively.
As for the Blugold women, Megan Best lived up to her name, winning the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.93 seconds.
Also coming out of the weekend with wins was Anna Schueth with a time of 2:19.53 in the 800-meter run and a time of 4:08.99 in the 4x400-meter relay with Megan Jones, Maddie Wainwright, and Addie Mangold.
Carolyn Shult won the 3000-meter run with a time of 10:07.37 and Jane Kautz won the pentathlon with a score of 3258.
Rounding out the wins for the Blugolds was Catie Fobbe in both shot put and weight throw, with distances of 14.33 meters and 18.64 meters, respectively.
Blue Devils:
Spencer Schultz won the 3000-meter race with a personal best of 8:25.22; Tyler Rislov won the mile with a time of 4:39.04, and Jack Roeber won the triple jump with a distance of 13.70 meters.
The Blue Devils racked up some second-place spots, with Carter Went in the 60-meter hurdles, Silas Green in the 800-meter run, and Mason Bath in the heptathlon, coming in just 30 points behind the Blugolds’ Stegeman.
Connor Walechka took second in the weight throw with a distance of 16.51 meters.
As for the women, Arely Jamie Luevano took second in the mile with a time of 5:39.74 and Mckayla Felton took second in the 3000 meters with a time of 10:21.67.
Jenna Driscoll won the long jump for UW-Stout, with an indoor best of 5.41 meters.
Wrestling
The Blugolds took second place Saturday in the Pete Wilson Wheaton Invitational at Wheaton College. Tristan Massie and Jared Stricker were both individual champions, and the team scored 125 points.
Stricker received the tournament's Jack Swartz Award for most falls in the least amount of time, and Sato received the tournament's Pete George Sportsmanship Award.
Swim and Dive
The Blugolds swept the UW-Whitewater Warhawks in a conference dual Saturday. The men’s team took the Warhawks 201-52, and the women’s won with a score of 187-59.
Both the teams have gone undefeated in the WIAC this season for the second year in a row.
The Blugolds placed first in 29 out of the 32 events.