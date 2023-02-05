Men’s Basketball
UW-Stout 89, UW-Eau Claire 77
UW-Eau Claire fell to UW-Whitewater Saturday at Zorn Arena. The Blugolds were able to close in on the Warhawks, narrowing a 26-point deficit down to an 8-point deficit, but they weren’t successful in taking back the lead. The Warhawks played a strong offense, making 64% of their shots and going 10-for-13 in 3-pointers. Brock Voigt led the Blugolds with 24 points.
UW–Platteville 81, UW-Stout 54
The Blue Devils fell to the Pioneers in Menomonie Saturday. UW-Platteville got off to a hot start and secured a 20-point advantage in the first half that they were able to maintain for the remainder of the game. Aidan Shore led the Blue Devils with 19 points.
Women’s basketball
UW-Whitewater 84, UW-Eau Claire 52
The Blugolds fell on the road Saturday to the UW-Whitewater Warhawks. A Warhawk run in the first half put the Blugolds into a deficit that they never recovered from. In the fourth, the Warhawks stretched that lead to a 37-point lead. The Blugolds out-rebounded the Warhawks 43-38. Courtney Crouch and Jessie Ruden had 12 points each for the Blugolds.
UW-Stout 70, UW-Platteville 60
UW-Stout recorded their 16th win of the season Saturday home, hosting the UW-Platteville Pioneers. The Blue Devils spent the majority of the game in a deficit, but a 3-pointer in the fourth period put the team ahead. An additional 20 points in the final 6 minutes of the game clinched the victory for the Blue Devils. Haylee Yaeger led Stout in scoring with 17 points.
Men’s hockey
UW-River Falls 1, UW-Eau Claire 0
UW-River Falls 4, UW-Eau Claire 3 OT
The Blugolds had a two-game defeat this weekend in a conference match against UW-River Falls. The Falcons scored early in the match, but neither team was successful in netting another goal, and the Falcons took the Blugolds 1-0.The Blugolds had three power play opportunities in Friday’s game that they did not capitalize on. Max Gutjar recorded 26 saves in the first match.
On Saturday, the Blugolds found their steam a little too late in the matchup. The third period started with the Falcons at a 1-0 advantage, which they increased to a 2-0 lead in the first two minutes. The Blugolds answered back with only half the period left with a goal from Coalson Wolford. A power play opportunity soon after gave Jack Johnston the chance to net the second goal for the Blugolds, tying up the score 2-2. With less than three minutes to go, Quinn Green gave the Blugolds another goal and secured the advantage. The Falcons pulled their goalie and netted a goal with 65 seconds left, tying up the game and forcing it into overtime.
In the overtime, the Falcons scored on an odd man rush, taking the Blugolds 4-3.
UW-Superior 3, UW-Stout 1
The Blue Devils fell to the Yellowjackets Friday. Stout was assessed with a five-minute major penalty for boarding, which gave River Falls a power play opportunity. The Blue Devils were unable to kill off the power play, and the Falcons were able to bring the score to 1-0. In the third, Superior scored to bring their lead to 2-0. Stout’s Gunner Moore answered on a power play, bringing the score to 2-1. The Blue Devils sent goalie Brennan Kitchen back to the bench to play with a sixth skater late in the third, hoping to tie the game. Superior took advantage of the empty net and scored the final goal, finishing out 3-1.
Men’s tennis
UW-Eau Claire 7, UW-Stevens Point 2
UW-Eau Claire 9, St. Scholastica 0
Otto Schluter, Ethan Wurtzel, Ryan Fonseca, and Mike McGuire all took victories in their singles matches, and UW-Eau Claire also took a clean sweep of all 3 doubles matches. In the second matchup of the day, the Blugolds swept St. Scholastica in every match, with Demetri Bush winning in the ones singles 7-5,7-5 and Kole Kolinski and Hunter Roseth taking the one doubles 8-2.
Gymnastics
UW-Whitewater 190.350, UW-Eau Claire 184.725
The Blugolds set a program record on beam Saturday, with three personal records and a team score of 47.850 in their dual at UW-Whitewater. Tia Ravara took first in beam with a score of 9.725, and Liliana Shank and Georgia Guynn tied for second with scores of 9.6725. The previous team record was set in 2017.
Harriet Toth took the all-around top score with 37.400 and Ravara and Molly Campbell took second and third.
UW-Stout 187.175, Hamline University 183.725, Winona State 182.475
UW-Stout cleaned up at the John Zuerlein Invitational, with top scores on beam, floor, and uneven bars. Kiara Brown took first on the uneven bars with a 9.575, and Alia Wilson took second with a 9.450. Effie Ferguson took first in beam with a 9.700. Gabrielle Winstead tied for second with a 9.350. Isabela Krulich took first on the floor exercise, scoring a 9.725. Ferguson tied for second with a 9.650. Brown took first in the all-around with a 37.700, and Winstead took second with a score of 36.625.
Track and Field
UW-Eau Claire men’s and women’s track teams headed to La Crosse for the Mark Guthrie Legacy Invitational.
Yakob Ekoue cleaned up, taking first in the shot put with a distance of 17.02 meters, as well as in the weight throw with a distance of 18.74 meters. Colin McClowry took second in the 200-meter dash with a personal best time of 22.14 seconds.
In the women’s competition, Catie Fobbe took second in shot put with a distance of 14.04 meters and also in the weight throw with a distance 17.46 meters. Leah Zastrow took second in the pole vault with a height of 3.71 meters.
Swim and Dive
The Blugolds had a busy weekend, competing both at the Minnesota First Chance meet and the University of Illinois Chicago Diving Invite.
In the morning, Graham Moore placed third in the men’s 1,650-yard freestyle with a time of 17:45.81. Zach Topritzhofer took fourth. Will Chatwin placed seventh in the men’s 100-yard backstroke.
Emily Stover placed ninth in the women’s 200-yard freestyle at 2:01.16, and Drew Smith took ninth in the women’s 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.43.
The Blugolds continued to do well in the evening session, with the highlight coming in the men’s 400-yard freestyle relay. UW-Eau Claire’s 400-yard freestyle relay team (Will Chatwin, William Taylor, Ben Keller and Vaughn Kromrey) took the event in 3:15.04.
In the evening session, Smith finished fourth in the women’s 200-yard backstroke. Josie Bougie placed 10th in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke. The women’s 400-yard freestyle relay team (Emily Stover, Josie Bougie, Thovson and Maddy Mjoen) took third.
In Chicago, Quincy Kabe took seventh in both the one- and three-meter competitions, scoring 260.00 and 265.55, respectively. Martin Kocher was eighth in the three-meter, scoring a 259.15. He also took 11th in the one-meter competition. Ben Koller took 10th with a score of 252.55 in the three-meter competition and took 12th on the one-meter.
Sarah Dahlk took 16th in the one-meter competition with a score of 211.30. She also took 18th in the three-meter. Zibby Hanifl took 17th in the one-meter and 19th in the three-meter.