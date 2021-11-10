Several local prep athletes made their college commitments official on Wednesday, putting pen to paper on National Signing Day.
Athletes in all sports except football were able to sign their letters of intent Wednesday. More than a dozen athletes from the area were included in that group.
Here’s a look at some of those who inked their letters.
Eau Claire Memorial
Old Abes baseball player Dylan O’Connell sealed his commitment to play Division I baseball at St. Thomas. O’Connell starred on the mound and at the plate as Memorial made a run to the Division 1 state semifinals last spring.
Two other Old Abes officially committed to Concordia-St. Paul, a Division II school. Will Boser will play basketball for the Golden Bears, while Cole Fisher will play on the golf team. Boser was a second team All-Northwest pick last winter, while Fisher helped the Old Abes reach the Division 1 state tournament in the spring, where he was the team’s top performer by tying for 23rd.
Eau Claire North
A pair of teammates on the Huskies’ baseball team will remain familiar in college. Infielder Gabe Richardson and pitcher/outfielder Jalen Pascal both signed to play for Minnesota Duluth at the Division II level. They helped North take second in the Big Rivers last spring.
Reanna Hutchinson signed to play basketball at Des Moines Area Community College.
She was a first team All-Big Rivers selection last winter, helping the Huskies achieve runner-up status in the conference. She was the team’s leading scorer.
Menomonie
The Mustangs had two athletes sign letters to compete at the Division I level: Bella Jacobsen and Noah Feddersen. Jacobsen will run cross country at the University of Wisconsin, while Feddersen will play basketball at North Dakota State.
Jacobsen closed out her high school cross country career with a fifth-place finish at the Division 1 state championships in October. Feddersen was a second team All-Big Rivers selection last winter and is expected to be among the area’s top players this season.
A pair of Menomonie girls basketball players will also move on to the Division II level: Helen Chen and Emma Mommsen. Chen will play at Minnesota Duluth, while Mommsen will suit up for Concordia-St. Paul. Mommsen was a first team All-Big Rivers honoree last season, while Chen was on the second team.
Madeline Palmer will run cross country at Winona State. She helped the Mustangs qualify for this year’s state meet as a team and took 91st there individually.
Elk Mound
McKenna Diermeier will continue her volleyball career at Upper Iowa, a Division II program.
Diermeier was a first team All-Dunn-St. Croix selection this fall. She helped the Mounders take second place in the league with a 6-1 conference record.
Bloomer
A pair of Blackhawks will move on to the Division II level upon graduation. Alexa Post will join the track and field team at Minnesota State in Mankato, while Calley Olson will play softball at Minot State.
Olson was a second team all-state selection on the diamond last spring. She was a standout pitcher and hitter and earned co-player of the year honors in the Heart O’ North. Post was a sectional qualifier in four events last season, and won state titles as a member of two relay teams in 2019.
Lilly Kuske will also compete in track and field at the college level. She’ll head to UW-Eau Claire after graduating. She was part of the Blackhawks’ sectional-qualifying 800-meter relay team last spring.