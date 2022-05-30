The talent that has dominated baseball diamonds around northwest Wisconsin for the last few years was on full display in Monday's Eau Claire Express season opener. Unfortunately for the Express, it wasn't enough to add up to a first victory of the summer.
Players with local ties shined, but the Express fell 5-2 to the La Crosse Loggers at Carson Park on the first day of the Northwoods League season.
St. Croix Falls alumnus Jared Lessman stole the show for Eau Claire, pitching four standout innings in relief. The lefty struck out nine Loggers and held them to one run, coming in after La Crosse had pushed across four runs in the first three innings.
"I liked that I commanded my fastball in to righties and worked my slider away so they couldn't turn on it," Lessman said. "I was just attacking guys early."
Charlie Szykowny dominated WIAC competition in a record-setting spring with UW-Stout, and carried his momentum over into his Express debut. The hard-hitting shortstop went 2 for 5 from the leadoff spot for Eau Claire. He set Stout's new single-season home run record with 18 this season, and tripled in his first game with the Express.
"It's really cool to be here," Szykowny said. "It's a great baseball town and Carson Park is a historic park, so it's fun to be here."
Szykowny helped the Express get out to an early lead Monday. He singled to lead off the bottom of the first, and later came in to score the first run of the year on a sacrifice fly by Reed Latimer. But the Loggers immediately answered in resounding fashion, plating three runs in the second.
La Crosse tacked on single runs in the third and fourth innings to build a 5-1 lead. The Loggers chased Express starter Jack Brown, an Eau Claire native, after three innings. Lessman gave the Express the chance to stay in the game though, working four strong innings in cleanup duty. He had to enter the game a little earlier than expected, but he didn't let it faze him.
"That was kind of a surprise," Lessman said. "They called me down and I started getting hot and ready to go. ... At Iowa Western I was a reliever (this season), so I can get ready quick and be ready to go"
Ultimately, Eau Claire couldn't manufacture enough offense to keep up. Many of the faces are new, but the struggles that plagued last year's squad carried over into the 2022 opener. The Express had the lowest team batting average in the Northwoods League last summer, and finished with five hits on Monday.
Players with Menomonie ties contributed three of those knocks: Szykowny had two, and Mustangs alumnus Brigs Richartz added one of his own.
The Express loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but could only scrape across one run. Josh Robinson drew a bases-loaded walk, but Kevin Tuttle popped out in foul territory to end the threat. It was their best chance to claw back into the game.
"I thought we played OK," Szykowny said. "We didn't have the best day today, but I know we'll come out swinging tomorrow."
The two teams finish off their two-game series on Tuesday night in La Crosse. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. JJ Pease is expected to start on the mound for Eau Claire. He's a right-hander from the University of Montevallo.
La Crosse 5, Eau Claire 2
La Crosse 031 100 000 — 5 8 0
Eau Claire 100 001 000 — 2 5 0
WP: Edward Berry (5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 1 BB). LP: Jack Brown (3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 0 BB). Leading hitters: Eau Claire: Charlie Szykowny 2-5 (3B).