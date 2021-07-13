The Chippewa Valley will be well represented when the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Classic returns this weekend. Sixteen players from the Leader-Telegram's coverage area and two coaches have been chosen to take part in the event, which will run Friday and Saturday at UW-Oshkosh's Titan Stadium.
Included are three all-star games: 8-man at 6 p.m. on Friday, Small Schools (Divisions 4-7) at 2 p.m. Saturday and Large Schools (Divisions 1-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday. Both games Saturday will be aired on Bally Sports Wisconsin.
A majority of the local representatives come from the North Small team: Cumberland wide receiver DaShaun Ames, Stanley-Boyd defensive lineman Bo Chwala, Regis defensive back Aaron Haselwander, Elk Mound inside linebacker Nate Lew, Mondovi running back Tanner Marsh, Baldwin-Woodville running back Isaiah Randall, Stanley-Boyd defensive lineman Jake Schneider, Cumberland outside linebacker Sam Schradle and Spring Valley defensive back Brayden Wolf.
Their team will be run by head coach Chad Hanson of Altoona, who will be assisted by Elk Mound's Dave Lew. They'll also go up against a pair from the area, as Whitehall defensive back Ryan Kleinhans and defensive end Liam Herrick are on the South team.
Four locals will compete for the North 8-man team, including a pair from McDonell. Macks Tanner Opsal, a quarterback, and Noah Christopherson, an offensive lineman, got the call. They'll play alongside Alma Center Lincoln QB/DB Jack Anderson and New Auburn defensive lineman Brady Bischel.
Hudson's Holden Luethens, a defensive end, is the lone local playing in the Large Schools game.
The event is returning after a cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fundraising efforts and proceeds from the games go to the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.