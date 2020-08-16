Eau Claire’s Ryan Isaacson and Chippewa Falls’ Thomas Longbella enter this week’s Wisconsin State Open on different trajectories.
Longbella just wants to keep a good thing going. Isaacson is trying to find his hot hand again.
For both, there’s no better place to do so than at the State Open.
“What a great tournament it would be to do it in,” Isaacson said. “The State Open is a tournament I’m comfortable in … It’s a tournament I know I belong near the top of the leaderboard at. A lot of it is comfort, and I feel comfortable contending at the State Open.”
Longbella is fresh off the biggest win of his career after a dominant performance at the Wisconsin Amateur Championship in July. He won by 10 strokes, and at 6-under was the only golfer to finish the event below par.
It put to rest a pair of runner-up finishes at the event, including a loss in an eight-hole playoff in 2018.
“It was a lot of relief,” Longbella said. “I’ve been close down the stretch before but couldn’t get it done on the final day. It felt good to have a game plan and not alter that based on what my competitors were doing. It felt great to get the win.”
Now Longbella wants to keep the momentum going.
Isaacson, on the other hand, has cooled off a bit following a sizzling start to the summer. He won four Chippewa Valley Golf Association tournaments in addition to others around the Midwest. But lately, he tied for 25th at the Iowa State Open after sitting in the top 10 entering the final round. He also didn’t live up to his own expectations at a couple of tournaments in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
“It’s been a bit of a waver in the ball-striking a little bit that’s affected some of my scores,” Isaacson said. “I’ve had to grind a little bit harder, but the fact I haven’t had my best stuff but have still been able to make cuts has been good.”
The former Eau Claire Memorial and UW-Eau Claire golfer is looking to get back on track at Blue Mound Golf & Country Club in Wauwatosa.
“The game feels like it’s close to being able to put it all together at one tournament, and that’s kind of my goal is to just keep giving myself opportunities,” he said. “Eventually I’ll take advantage of one.”
The State Open is open to both professionals and amateurs. Korn Ferry Tour golfer Dan Woltman has won two consecutive titles at the tournament.
Throwing pros into the mix presents a challenge to the amateurs in the field, and a step up in competition from the State Amateur. But if anybody’s prepared for that, it’s Longbella. The University of Minnesota golfer had no problem at all pulling away from the amateur field.
“Sometimes in golf, the harder you try doesn’t always equal better results,” Longbella said. “I haven’t played many tournaments this summer, and went down to the State Am and barely played a practice round. So to win by 10, I think it shows the game plan that I had worked and I just stuck to it. So going into other tournaments, I need to have that same mindset regardless of how big they are or who I’m playing with.”
The field also includes Spring Valley’s Tyler Leach, who tied for second at the State Amateur at 4-over, UW-Eau Claire golfer Isaac Prefontaine and former Blugold Cole Stark. All three are amateurs. Isaacson is the area’s sole pro competing at the event.
The tournament consists of four rounds, with the top 60 scores plus ties surviving the cut after the second round. The first round tees off on Monday, the second round is Tuesday and Wednesday is slated to have both the third and fourth rounds played to completion.
Neither Isaacson nor Longbella have played at Blue Mound before. Longbella is expecting it to be similar to Milwaukee Country Club, which hosted the State Amateur. Isaacson thinks it will favor those who are smart from with their second shots.
“We’ve done plenty of scouting on the golf course,” Isaacson said. “It’s an old-style course. … A lot of guys will be decent off the tee. You’ll have to hit straight, but it will put a lot of guys in good position off the tee. And then it’ll be a ball-striker’s course. Can you put yourself in the right section of the green to attack and try to minimize your misses? Sometimes you’re going to have to take your medicine … but if you can have command of your golf ball tee-to-green, it’s going to set you up really well.”
“It’s a second-shot golf course,” Longbella added. “It’s not the most difficult golf course off the tee, but you know guys might struggle around the green. You’ve got to play smart to certain pins and just understand where to leave your ball. I think for me and everybody else that’s going to be super important.”