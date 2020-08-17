Thomas Longbella clearly isn't resting on his laurels.
A few weeks after claiming a dominant win at the Wisconsin Amateur Championship, the Chippewa Falls native is in contention at the Wisconsin State Open. Longbella, a University of Minnesota golfer, is tied for third after carding a 3-under 67 on Monday in Wauwatosa.
Longbella is one stroke back of the joint leaders, Kaylor Steger of Mount Pleasant and Dan Woltman of Beaver Dam.
Spring Valley's Tyler Leach, who tied for second place at the State Amateur, has thrown his name in the mix this week too. The Marquette golfer is tied for eighth at 1-under after the first round at Blue Mound Golf & Country Club.
Former UW-Stout golfer Kraig Joy is also tied for eighth.
Longbella made the turn to the back nine at 1-under, and closed strong with birdies on No. 15 and No. 18 to claim a share of third place.
Leach teed off on the 10th hole to begin his round and was in some trouble after bogeying three of his first five holes. But he responded with five birdies and only one bogey on the final 13 to climb into the top 10.
Altoona's Cole Stark, a former UW-Eau Claire golfer, is tied for 63rd after carding a 5-over 75.
Eau Claire's Ryan Isaacson had trouble shaking off a tough start, highlighted by a double bogey on his fifth hole of the day. A birdie evaded him for the first round, and he sits at 6-over and tied for 78th. Current UW-Eau Claire golfer Isaac Prefontaine is also 6-over.
Former Stout player Dylan Kline had perhaps the moment of the day after hitting a hole-in-one on the 13th hole. He's 4-over after the first round.
The field is trimmed to the top 60 scores plus ties after Tuesday's second round.