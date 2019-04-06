Their names were John Schaaf and John Coggins of Eau Claire, Jim Wayne of Durand, Larry Sturz of Altoona and Stanley’s Pete Huus.
Who? What? Why? When?
As the Leader-Telegram announces its most recent edition, they set the standards as the first All-Northwest Basketball team 60 years ago.
Coggins and Schaaf, who later would serve years as YMCA executive director, teamed up for 588 points but stood out moreso as classy ball-handlers in the backcourt to lead the Old Abes to the semifinals of the state tournament.
Sturz at 6-foot-2 wound up his outstanding career by scoring 506 points, including 39 points against Alma in sectional play. Later, he would serve time as Altoona mayor.
Pete Huus could shoot the nets off the basket. He scored 54 points in a regional game against Neillsville. The 6-foot-2 jump-shooter led the area with 592 points at an average of 32.9 points a game, which still ranks second all-time in Northwest Wisconsin annals.
Wayne was the team’s giant at 6-foot-5 and scored 438 points including 27 in a regional loss to Eau Claire, in which he also grabbed 21 rebounds.
Among those who went on to distinguished college careers were Schaaf, at Hamline before finishing under Bill Zorn at Eau Claire State; Coggins, who transferred from Wisconsin to become a top player at La Crosse State, and Sturz, who wound up as the granddaddy – and MVP – of Ken Anderson’s first Blugold team in 1969.
On the second team were Menomonie’s Pete Noreen with 368 points; Eau Claire’s John Harsh, the only junior on the first two teams; Ladysmith’s Dennis Novak; Dan Mills of Black River Falls and Regis super all-around athlete Joe Giammona.
Heading the third team was Alma’s Bob Bautch, who scored 59 points in one game while the fourth team included Dave Sjuggerud, who would go on to lead Menomonie to the state finals a year later and wind up as a football star at Navy, and Eau Claire’s Jim Van Gorden, destined for All-America football honors as a QB at Eau Claire State.
A few familiar names on the Honorable Mention list were Woody Wall, Owen-Withee; River Falls Harvey Probst and Tom Sempf of Glenwood City.
What are the resemblances more than a half century later? On the floor, no one matches the average per game of Huus but overall the basket is pounded a lot harder.
Logan Mulhern was a flag-bearer in showing the state what Northwest basketball was all about with a monster 33-point, 20-rebound game, one of the most outstanding performances the Kohl Center has seen.
Mulhern led the area with 727 points at an average of 26.9 points a game. The top average was 27.1 turned in by Jarek Nelson, a Prairie Farm junior, who scored 514 points.
Matthew Marcinske, a Birchwood junior, averaged 23.8 with 595 points while North’s Dalton Banks scored 535 points at a 23.3 clip, which was damaged by just three points in a game he was injured and left. Banks topped 30 six times with a high of 37.
Mulhern, who had 12 games over 30 points with highs of 42 and 39, wound up with 1,927 career points to rank sixth all-time in that category which is led by Rice Lake’s Henry Ellenson, who scored 2,295 points in 2012-15 on his way to an NBA career.
Mulhern also moved into fourth in single season scoring led by Peter Brookshaw of Prescott with 849 in 2018.
No one approached the single game mark of 64, set by Blair’s Paul Halvorsen in 1956. Marcinske, a junior, came the closest with a 47-pointer and raised his career total to 1,485 points with a year remaining.
Others to go over 1,000 career points were Tanner Hovey, Gilmanton, 1,403; Ethan Martin, Flambeau, 1,325; Nelson, 1,295; Banks, 1,239; Avery Hoepner, Mondovi, 1,167; Alex King, Neillsville, 1,127 with 501 this season; Tanner Alix, Augusta, 1,093; Joey Kinderman, Fall Creek, 1,089; Payton Nogal, St. Croix Central, 1,083; Sam Killian, Independence, 1,067; Ben Thompson, Colfax, 1,040 and junior Ethan Breheim, Alma Center Lincoln, 1,023.
At the doorstep was George Scharlau, Colfax, at 968 while ready to join the crowd next year is Memorial junior Caden Boser with 850.
Leading the 3-point parade was Thorp junior Ethan Reis with 97, bringing his career total to 160. Alix followed with 87 while Cameron sophomore Austin Weis had the single game high of 11, followed that with 10 and went 21 of 33 attempts in back-to-back games, a believe-it-or-not feat.
The 3-point records are 13 in a game by Bloomer’s Gabe Madsen, 2017; 101 in a season by McDonell’s Ben Retzlaff, 2016 and 294 in a career by Baldwin-Woodville’s Shawn Timm, 1994-97.
The Most Improved teams were Colfax and Blair-Taylor with plus-13 wins. Colfax went from 10-13 to 23-2 while Blair-Taylor from 11-12 to 24-2 under Randy Storlie, whose twin brother Rick did OK with plus-9, going from 6-17 to 15-9 at Fall Creek.
Hudson shared the Big Rivers title with River Falls and went to the sectional finals by improving 12 games in a 20-5 season that ended two points short of the state meet.
Osseo-Fairchild just missed a storybook finish at Madison but had a remarkable jump from 5-17 two years ago to 24-3, an improvement of 19 games.
Randy Storlie continues to top active area coaches is terms of wins with 559. Rob Bosshart, Spring Valley has 384 and Blane Senn, Birchwood 374.
In 60 years, the numbers and names change but high school basketball remains the same – one of our most exciting games.