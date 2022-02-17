Ben Loomis wrapped up his second Olympic Games by helping the United States place sixth in the Nordic combined team event on Thursday in Zhangjiakou, China.
The Eau Claire native had the longest jump of the four Americans in the ski jumping competition at 129 meters. He posted the second fastest time from a U.S. skier in the cross-country relay portion of the event.
The sixth-place finish was the United States' best at the Olympics since 2014, when they also took sixth.
“Overall, I thought that we had a really good day," Loomis said on USA Nordic's website. "Sixth place is really solid and one of our better results. Watching Taylor (Fletcher) go out and crush the first leg was very inspirational. I think that we put our best foot forward and did all that we could, and I’m very happy with how we performed.”
Norway won the gold medal, Germany took silver and Japan got the bronze.
The 23-year-old Loomis may have just finished up his second career Olympics, but he's already excited by the prospect of a third.
“I think we are really going to continue to continue to grow as a team, and we are still very young," Loomis said. "We’ve got really great coaches and staff at USA Nordic, and I feel like every year everything is getting better. I believe we’re going to continue to get better as a team, and we will be up for some medals in 2026.”