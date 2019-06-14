While Ben Loomis has left his skis at home to serve a military hitch, Andrew Urlaub is back flying at the Park City, Utah Olympic jump.
Loomis, the 2018 Olympian, and Urlaub both took part in the World Nordic Ski championships in February in Austria.
Another Flying Eagle waiting to get back on his skis is young Landon Lee, a member of the U.S. Junior Ski Team.
Loomis and teammate Jasper Good are currently serving at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., as part of the Army’s World Class Athlete Program. They are more than two months into their National Guard training and will finish sometime in August.
Besides their normal military duties, they provide promotional support through clinics, speaking to high school and college audiences, talk with athletic teams and make appearances in support of Army recruiting stations.
According to the Army report, through high-profile competitions like the Olympics, WCAP Soldiers provide positive role models, motivate their fellow Soldiers and give Americans another reason to get excited about the Army.
Loomis, who just turned 21, has been a local favorite since a toddler with his long jumps. The former Memorial High School student is a member of the U.S. Nordic Combined Ski Team, medaled in the 2017 World Junior championships in Switzerland and took part in the 2018 Olympic Games in South Korea.
After his first season of international competition, Urlaub is back in training with the U.S. Ski Jumping Team in Park City where he has picked up where he left off last winter and was pleased with his first jumps.
The 18-year old, who graduated from Memorial earlier this month, made the cut and placed 44th on the large hill at the World Championships and went on to score Continental Cup points.
Lee, 16, is in his first year with the U.S. Junior Team and will head to Park City next week and later head to Europe to train and compete in several countries.
Lee, who will be a junior at North High School, placed fourth in the U.S. Junior Nationals last winter and was also a top placer in the U.S. Cup series.