The timely hit had evaded the Eau Claire Express for much of Monday night’s contest.
So the Express made things happen without a run-scoring hit instead.
Nick Lopez completed a comeback victory over Duluth, scoring the winning run on a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth for an 8-7 victory at Carson Park.
Lopez led off the ninth with a ground-rule double over the short porch in right field, advanced to third on a single by Connor Laspina, and trotted home as a pitch escaped to the backstop to send Eau Claire home as the victor.
“It was an awesome experience to score and then have everyone come charging at me out of the dugout,” Lopez said. “I actually forgot for a second that I was the winning run, so when everyone came to me it was crazy. Always fun to be the walk-off winner.”
The dramatic finish capped an impressive comeback for Eau Claire. The Express trailed 5-0 after the top of the first inning, but rallied to tie the score on two separate occasions before Lopez ended the game.
In an effort to recover after falling behind 7-6 on a solo homer from Duluth’s Max Guzman in the fifth, the Express kept coming up empty-handed. They got the tying run on base in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but couldn’t capitalize on any of the opportunities.
Eau Claire got the tying run to third base in the sixth, but Duluth reliever Erik Kaiser fanned Troy Beilsmith to end the inning with the Express still trailing.
A two-out rally put Express runners on first and third again in the seventh, but Laspina flew out to right and the Express came up empty again.
Cole Cabrera finally had the answer for Eau Claire in the eighth. The slugger rocketed an RBI triple into the gap in left-center to tie the game at seven.
“This isn’t the first time we’ve rallied, but it’s just as fun as the first time,” Lopez said. “We fight until the end, we’ll grind it out however we have to.”
The Express could have added more in the eighth, but Duluth escaped a bases-loaded jam with a double play on a grounder to the pitcher.
The Huskies had taken a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning with the help of three RBI singles. That one shaky inning was all Express starter Matt Verdun was allowed to pitch.
But Eau Claire plated two runs of its own in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Cabrera and a sacrifice fly by Beilsmith.
That wasn’t the end of Cabrera and Beilsmith’s contribution to the game. After Duluth added an insurance run in the top of the second to make it 6-2, Cabrera drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom half and Beilsmith cleared the bases with a booming double to the left field corner to tie the game at six.
The two combined for seven RBIs on the night.
Eau Claire only finished with four hits in the game, but drew eight walks to keep the offense moving.
“We were pretty selective with the walks tonight,” Express manager Dale Varsho said. “We really capitalized on the walks. We had some bad at-bats where we could have broken it open early, but we just keep things moving and somebody steps up.”
The Express relievers were just as crucial in the win, holding Duluth to just two runs in the final eight innings of the game. Peyton Sherlin worked four innings of one-run baseball, and Nick Herold earned the win with two scoreless frames and four strikeouts.
“Nick Herold doesn’t overpower anybody, but he’s got two or three pitches that he can consistently throw for strikes. He’s just a good pitcher,” Varsho said.
The victory earned a split of the two-game series with the Huskies and pushed Eau Claire’s record in the second half of the Northwoods League season to 4-2.
Eau Claire 8, Duluth 7
Duluth 510 010 000 — 7 10 2
Eau Claire 240 000 011 — 8 6 0
WP: Nick Herold (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB). LP: Ricky Reynoso (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K).
Leading hitters — Eau Claire: Cole Cabrera 2-4 (3B, 3 RBI), Troy Beilsmith 1-4 (2B, 3 RBI).
Records: Eau Claire 23-19, Duluth 16-26.