APTOPIX WCup Argentina Croatia Soccer

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, left, and Argentina’s Julian Alvarez celebrate after scoring during the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday.

 AP

LUSAIL, Qatar — With surging runs and a striker’s instinct, Julián Álvarez carried Argentina into another World Cup final.

Lionel Messi and the 22-year-old Álvarez were a pair of 5-feet-6 (1.70-meter) predators in a partnership that put to rest any hopes Croatia had of reaching back-to-back finals.