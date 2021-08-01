The Eau Claire Express overturned an early deficit in a big way on Sunday.
Trailing La Crosse 2-1 after two innings, the Express erupted for seven runs in the third and six more in the fourth en route to a 16-2 victory over the Loggers at Carson Park.
Alejandro Macario drove in five runs to power the Eau Claire offense. He came one RBI short of the Express single-game record of six.
"I think the team played really well today. We're seeing the ball real well," Macario said on the Northwoods League broadcast.
The Express drew level when Carter Graham was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the third, tying the game at 2-2. Robert Hogan repeated the feat in the ensuing at-bat, getting plunked to drive in another run. Then Ryan Lin-Peistrup and Macario opened the floodgates with a two-RBI single apiece.
Macario added a two-RBI double in the fourth. He finished 2 for 4 at the plate.
"That's how the game works, it's so mental. You tell yourself you're going to see the ball, you're going to be aggressive and you're going to succeed and you've won half the battle right there," Macario said. "It's all mental."
The victory snapped a four-game losing skid for Eau Claire (11-13). It was the Express' first win since last Monday.
The Express lineup has generally struggled to produce this season, but after putting up 24 runs against the Loggers in two games this weekend confidence is rising in the dugout.
"We kind of came back from a couple of losses that we had, and we had a lot of fun," Macario said.
Eau Claire native Jack Brown earned the win, working six solid innings for the Express. He held the Loggers to two runs while striking out six. He improved to 4-2 this season.
The Express are one game back of the Great Plains East Division, still in contention for a playoff spot. Sunday's win was the first contest of a six-game homestand.