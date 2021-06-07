Bummed after going hitless in his first four at-bats, Eau Claire Express third baseman Alejandro Macario was given a sign. He had his chance to turn his fortunes around in a high-stakes extra inning situation.
He walked up to the plate with two outs and Derek Baumgartner on third, tied at 2 in the tenth inning with the Duluth Huskies Monday night.
"After I saw the walk and then the next pop fly, I was like, 'Ok, this is it.'" Macario said on the Northwoods League broadcast. "The baseball gods are telling me, 'It's your turn.' Walk it off here."
Macario delivered, sending Baumgartner home from third base on a grounder that just got past the Duluth shortstop to secure a walk-off 3-2 triumph at Carson Park.
Altoona native Jake Nelson opened up the Express half of the extra frame by advancing Baumgartner, the courtesy runner, over to third on a sacrifice bunt. After the Huskies opted to intentionally walk Henry George, the Express were put to the limit when Max Blessinger popped out. But a rare hit on the night for the team from Macario sent everyone home.
Macario thanked George for stealing second during his at-bat, pulling over shortstop Michael Brooks enough to the left to get the ball through.
"As soon as I hit it, I was like, 'Oh my God, it might have a chance," Macario said. "I was like, let's leg it out. As soon as I saw it miss his glove I kind of went crazy. I don't even remember what I said, I just know I was so happy."
It marked the second Express walkoff victory in four days, with the dramatic finishes leading to the teams only wins on the year. They improved to 2-6.
The Express were in good position after Nick Herold finished his three-inning night with a quick three-batter inning in the top of the tenth. He was helped by Baumgartner, the Express catcher, firing off a throw to third to catch the Huskies' courtesy runner stealing.
Eau Claire forced a 2-2 tie in the seventh after answering a 2-0 run from the visitors a half inning earlier. Jarod Wandersee and Baumgartner each scored a runner on a put out, enough to eventually force a tenth inning.
Herold earned the win for Eau Claire, allowing two hits while striking out four in three shutout innings. Starter Ben Shepard went seven innings, allowing a pair of earned runs on eight hits. He had six strikeouts.
The Express won despite getting just four hits on the night, one each from Macario, Greg Lewandoski, Wandersee and Baumgartner.
Eau Claire continues its five-game homestand Tuesday by kicking off a two-game series with the Minnesota Mud Puppies. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.