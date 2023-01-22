The Macks' Keagan Galvez zips around Regis' Kendon Krogman for an attempted lay-in at McDonell on Friday night.
The first-place McDonell boys basketball team continued to roll on Friday night, defeating their Western Cloverbelt rival Regis Ramblers 73-55 on their home floor in Chippewa Falls.
The Macks are 2-0 against the Ramblers this season. They also won at Regis High School on Dec. 13, 49-38.
The Macks moved to 7-1 for the season in conference play with the win, while the Ramblers dropped to 1-6.
The Macks' only loss of the season so far came on Jan. 12 at Fall Creek, which they lost 80-76.
The Macks' leading score was senior Canan Huss with 24 points. Senior Eddie Mittermeyer had 12 points, senior Aidan Misfeldt had 11 points and senior Keagan Galvez had 10.
For Regis, senior Kendon Krogman led with 12 points. Sophomore Owen Weisenberger had 11 points and seniors Jaren Payne and Josh Brickner each had 10 points.
Next up for the Macks, they host another home game at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday against Whitehall.
As for the Ramblers, they host Bloomer at Regis High School at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.
