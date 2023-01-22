REGIS AT MACKS BBB

The Macks' Keagan Galvez zips around Regis' Kendon Krogman for an attempted lay-in at McDonell on Friday night.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

The first-place McDonell boys basketball team continued to roll on Friday night, defeating their Western Cloverbelt rival Regis Ramblers 73-55 on their home floor in Chippewa Falls.

The Macks are 2-0 against the Ramblers this season. They also won at Regis High School on Dec. 13, 49-38.