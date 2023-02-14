The McDonell Macks boys basketball team has clinched at least a share of the Western Cloverbelt title.
On Tuesday night, the Macks hosted the Fall Creek Crickets with a share of the conference title on the line. Both teams entered at 11-1 in conference play.
After trailing by double digits at halftime, McDonell finished out a thrilling 68-66 win on their home floor with a low post score off an offensive rebound by senior Canan Huss in the final seconds.
Huss led the game in scoring with 33 points and also surpassed the 1000-point scoring mark for his McDonell career in the game.
The game started out going all Fall Creek’s way. The Crickets began the game on a 14-2 run, capped off by a fast-break dunk by junior Bo Vollrath.
The Crickets were finding success in the paint on offense early, and the Macks began the game by missing several open outside shots, which they normally rely on converting on.
McDonell senior Keagan Galvez broke up the Crickets’ run with a steal and fastbreak layup, making it 14-4 Crickets with 12 minutes left in the first half.
Midway through the first half, Fall Creek led 16-8. The Macks still hadn’t found their shooting rhythm yet, but forced a few turnovers on the other end that resulted in baskets.
Macks senior Eddie Mittermeyer hit their first three-pointer of the game with 7:30 left in the first half, but the Crickets still led 20-13.
With four minutes left in the first half, the Crickets led 33-19 after a three-pointer by senior Leo Hagberg. They were finding the openings in McDonell’s zone defense and converting on their open looks, both from outside and in the paint.
In the final minutes of the first half, the Macks began to get their offense going by feeding the ball to Huss in the paint. However, they still weren’t hitting their outside jumpers yet.
At halftime, Fall Creek led 39-28. Volrath led the Crickets with 14 points and senior Jeffrey Ritger had nine points. For the Macks, Mittermeyer had 13 points and Huss had 11 points.
Mittermeyer kicked off the second half with a deep three pointer to get the Macks going, still trailing 39-31.
The Macks got their outside shooting going in the early minutes of the second half. They started the second half on a 17-9 run to narrow their deficit to 48-45. They hit three straight three-pointers in the process of narrowing their lead.
Huss tied the game at 50-50 with a three-pointer with just under 12 minutes left in the game.
Up one point with just over seven minutes left, Fall Creek’s Vollrath scored in the low post as he was fouled after an offensive rebound, and converted the three-point play at the free throw line to put the Crickets back up by four points. His presence in the low post was felt for the whole game.
With just over five minutes left, Fall Creek led 62-60.
A minute later, with the game tied, Huss scored on a drive to the basket and gave the lead back to the Macks, 64-62.
With just over two minutes left and trailing by four, after a Cricket miss, Vollrath grabbed the offensive rebound and laid it in for a score, making it 66-64 McDonell.
After a Macks turnover, Hagberg tied the game at 66-66 with a fastbreak layup.
A minute later, after a stop on the defensive end, the Macks held the ball with the game tied as the seconds wore down on regulation.
With just a few seconds left, after a missed three-pointer by Mittermeyer, Huss grabbed an offensive rebound and after missing his first put-back attempt, made the go-ahead basket on his second try.
The Crickets got the ball back with 2.2 seconds left down by two points. They tried heaving it down the court to Vollrath, but Macks knocked the ball away, finishing out their 68-66 win and clinching at least a share of the Western Cloverbelt title.
Huss led the Macks with 33 points, including 22 in the second half, and Mittermeyer had 24 points. For Fall Creek, Vollrath led with 27 points, Hagberg had 14 points and Ritger had nine points.
Huss said after the game that it meant a lot to their team to beat Fall Creek, the team that handed them their only loss so far this season. The Crickets won the teams’ first matchup 80-76 at Fall Creek on January 12.
“Man, it’s awesome, you know, 21-1 I believe, and that’s the one team that we fell to, and we were able to get a good win at home,” Huss said. “It’s just awesome to play as a team and come together.”
Huss also reflected on surpassing the 1000-point scoring mark for McDonell in this game.
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Huss said. “Hopefully bigger things to come, but it was awesome, especially at home with my friends and family and everyone who came and supported me.”
With just one conference game left, the Macks can clinch the standalone title with a win in their last conference game on Friday at Thorp. The Crickets will host Cadott for their final conference game on Friday.