REGIS AT MACKS BBB

The Macks’ Keagan Galvez zips around a Regis defender for an attempted lay-in at Chippewa Falls McDonell on Friday, Jan. 20.

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

On Thursday night, the McDonell Macks boys basketball team added another Western Cloverbelt win to their resume.

The Macks trailed the Osseo-Fairchild Thunder at halftime but rode a dominant second half performance to a 73-47 win on their home floor.