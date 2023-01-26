On Thursday night, the McDonell Macks boys basketball team added another Western Cloverbelt win to their resume.
The Macks trailed the Osseo-Fairchild Thunder at halftime but rode a dominant second half performance to a 73-47 win on their home floor.
McDonell sits atop the Associated Press Division 5 state poll, with their only loss of the season so far at Fall Creek on Jan. 12. The Macks entered the game at 7-1 in conference play, one game ahead of Osseo-Fairchild at 6-2.
To start the game, both teams had success shooting from outside in the early minutes of the first half.
The game started as a back-and-forth affair with both teams attacking from three-point range. Macks senior Eddie Mittermeyer hit a three-pointer to make it 14-10 McDonell with just under 12 minutes left in the first half.
Midway through the first half, McDonell held a slim 20-18 lead, with the Thunder keeping a close pace.
Thunder sophomore Jack Steinke gave his team the lead with just over seven minutes left in the first half with a three-pointer, and the Thunder led 23-20.
The Thunder took a 29-23 lead, but Mittermeyer responded with another three-pointer to bring the Macks back within three points, 29-26.
At the half, the Thunder led 29-28 after a closely contested first half. Both teams played aggressively on defense and had success forcing some mistakes from the opposition in the first half.
At halftime, Mittermeyer led the Macks with 12 points, while senior Canan Huss had 11 points.
McDonell came out in the second half with a 10-1 run to take the lead back. They led 39-30 five minutes into the second half.
The Macks got in a rhythm offensively right away in the second half and also played strong full-court defense. The Thunder struggled to keep pace offensively and the Macks started to pull away.
At the midway point of the second half, McDonell had built a 45-35 lead.
Two minutes later, Macks senior Aidan Misfeldt hit a three-pointer to give the Macks their largest lead of the game, 50-37.
Two minutes later, another three-pointer from Mittermeyer gave the Macks a 60-42 lead with five minutes left in the game.
A one-sided second half on both sides of the court allowed the Macks to build a commanding lead. They led 68-47 two minutes left in the game.
The Macks removed their starters with 1:30 left in the game and holding a 71-47 lead.
In the end, the Macks’ offense, led by Mittermeyer’s shooting and Huss working in the post, was too much for the Thunder to keep pace with on Thursday night. The Macks’ strong defense, especially in the full-court press, opened up plenty of scoring opportunities on offense.
The Macks outscored the Thunder 45-18 in the second half to run away with a 73-47 win.
Huss led the Macks with 25 points. Mittermeyer had 23 points and Misfeldt had 17 points.
For the Thunder, senior Brody Seefeldt led with 11 points and senior Ashton Oliver added eight points.
Next up for McDonell, they host Bloomer on Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m. Osseo-Fairchild returns home on Tuesday, where they will host Fall Creek at 7:15 p.m.