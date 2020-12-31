Kyle Cody was going about business as usual.
As a member of the Texas Rangers’ taxi squad, he was stretching with the team prior to a game in San Diego on Aug. 20. Entering the day, there was no indication it would be anything other than another night spent watching the game at the park for Cody, who wasn’t on the Rangers’ official roster.
Then Texas manager Chris Woodward approached him.
“He pulls me off to the side and he goes, ‘Hey Kyle, we just called you up, man.’ I didn’t even have time to process what he said,” Cody said. “I was just standing there like ‘What did you just say?’ and he says ‘Yeah, congratulations. You’ve been called up.’”
Just like that, Cody was a Major League Baseball player. The Chippewa Falls native made his debut on the mound a day later.
It wasn’t the typical call-up experience. But then again, was anything typical in 2020?
“It was just unreal,” said Cody, who starred at McDonell in his high school days. “It was one of those things where you think ‘Did that just happen?’ Because normally guys get called into the office or get a phone call saying they’re with the club now, not right before a game. So that was a pretty unreal experience.”
2020 was full of those for the 26-year-old pitcher. Cody didn’t just get to the big leagues — he impressed. The right-hander pitched so well that he earned a spot in the Rangers’ starting rotation, and finished his campaign with a 1.59 ERA in 22.2 innings.
For his achievement at the highest level of baseball, Cody is the 2020 Leader-Telegram male athlete of the year.
“It’s hard for me to even come up with words to describe the year as a whole,” Cody said. “It’s been pretty unbelievable for me and my career and my family, everyone who supported me. It’s been pretty awesome.”
At the beginning of the year, the way 2020 played out was literally unbelievable for Cody. He never expected for the chips to fall the way they did.
Coming off Tommy John Surgery in 2018, Cody missed the entire 2019 season as he recovered. 2020 was set to get him back in game action for the first time since a showing in the Arizona League on July 10, 2018. As he headed to spring training, he had no idea what the future held in store.
“It was my first big league spring training, and coming into it I didn’t really know what to expect,” Cody said. “I was just trying to meet some people and get familiar with some of the guys. I was thinking I was probably going to start the season in (Class) AA if the season went as planned. But it didn’t.”
The coronavirus pandemic forced MLB to postpone its season and slash the usual 162-game regular season down to 60 games. The minor league season was canceled altogether, but major league roster sizes increased as a safeguard against potential outbreaks.
The Rangers were keen on keeping Cody around, but wanted to play it safe with his recovery. As the pandemic shifted the MLB season into an unprecedented endeavor, it became clear that if there were ever a time to give him a shot, it would be this season. His short stay at spring training was enough to tell them what they needed to know.
“We’ve talked about this 60-game season, he was in the conversation obviously, but we wanted to make sure he was built up to actually pitch,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said this summer. “He was on a program, if you remember, in spring training. Once we got him through that, we got him a few outings in Arizona, he threw some live BPs.
“He looked great, felt great, and that’s when we added him to the 60, because I’ve been wanting him the whole time. We were just taking it slower to make sure he was in a good spot.”
As the Rangers were bitten by injury and less-than-satisfactory performances over the course of the season, Cody finally got his shot in August. Added to the active roster the day prior, he was summoned from the bullpen on Aug. 21 in Seattle.
“I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I was going to be,” Cody said. “Honestly, I felt pretty good, like I was in control for the most part. I’d say going into it, it kind of happened really fast for me. It was a situation where they said I’d go in if we didn’t score any runs that inning, so there was a chance I wouldn’t go in and a chance that I would. And then with two outs, they’re like ‘Alright, Cody’s got the next inning,’ so I just ramped it up pretty fast. I only had a little bit of time to think about what was going to happen out there, and I think that honestly helped me. As a pitcher, I do better when I don’t think about things too much and just go out there and compete.”
He proved as much in his debut. Cody struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Cody got Braden Bishop and Joseph Odom looking, and got a swing and miss from JP Crawford to get into the dugout unscathed.
The sterling debut was just an appetizer for what was to come. After a couple more scoreless relief outings, the Rangers moved Cody into the starting rotation.
Texas sat in fourth place in the AL West at the time, and wanted to take a closer look at its young talent. Cody was among the beneficiaries.
“We need to see some of these guys for our future,” Woodward said at the time. “This is a valuable experience for a lot of these younger guys, and frankly it’s really valuable for us to see what we have.”
Cody was intent on making a good impression. He did so, only allowing four earned runs across five starts. He struck out 12 batters in 18.1 innings pitched in those outings and finished the rest of the year on the active roster.
“I wanted to prove that I’m ready for this. I didn’t want it to take a few years where I go up and down, getting my feet wet. I wanted to prove right away that I’m capable of pitching in the big leagues,” Cody said. “That opportunity isn’t given very often, so just making the most of an opportunity is the way I looked at it.”
A pandemic-shortened season helped Cody get his breakthrough, but what’s next? As the 2021 season starts to take shape, the former McDonell star is again unsure of what’s to come. But he’s got his sights set on a now-familiar environment: the major leagues.
“All I’ve been told is to be ready to come in and compete for a spot,” Cody said. “They see me as a guy who can compete for a rotation spot, and I’ve just got to be ready to go. I want to carry over what happened last year and make my case that I can have a spot in the rotation, and that’s my plan.”