Kenny Bednarek entered 2021 with a point to prove. Over the course of the summer, he did exactly that.
The Rice Lake alumnus has long been known as a world-beater in northwest Wisconsin. He showed that to the rest of the planet this year. Bednarek took home a silver medal in the 200-meter dash from the Tokyo Olympics in August, solidifying his status as one of the fastest men on the planet.
He followed his Olympics showing with another big achievement. The 23-year-old captured the Diamond League season championship in the 200 in September. The Diamond League is the top circuit in professional track and field.
Bednarek represented the Chippewa Valley on the world’s biggest stage and shined in the process, making him an easy choice to be named the Leader-Telegram’s 2021 male athlete of the year.
“The first thing on my mind this year was the Olympics, and after that, the Diamond League,” Bednarek said after winning the Diamond League title. “In the beginning of the season, I set certain goals. I wanted to get the Diamond League trophy and I wanted to get the gold medal, but I had to settle with the silver. This season has been pretty good for me.”
Bednarek earned the silver medal with a run of 19.68 seconds in the 200-meter final. He ran a personal best and finished just 0.06 seconds behind gold medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada. Bednarek led for the first 150 meters before De Grasse passed him at the last second.
It wasn’t a gold medal, but getting on the podium in his Olympics debut proved a point that Bednarek was looking to make for a long time.
“I felt like I was a little bit overlooked,” Bednarek told the press afterward. “I was running fast times in college and I just kind of wanted to be one of those people that people knew — that I was going to be a threat, a contender. I just kind of felt like I was disrespected. Now, hopefully I get my respect there.”
That hope proved true right away. Even in the euphoria of his gold medal victory, De Grasse couldn’t help but be impressed by the young American.
“That was a good race,” he said afterward. “My coach told me I’ve got to go hard on the bend. I’ve got to stay with Kenny on the turn, he has a magnificent turn.”
Bednarek’s time in the 200-meter final was the fastest by an American since Michael Johnson’s 19.32-second run in 1996. It wasn’t enough to catch De Grasse, but there should be more chances in the future. Plus, Bednarek got a bit of revenge a few weeks after the Olympics. He beat De Grasse by 0.02 seconds in the Diamond League final.
The 200 wasn’t the only event that proved fruitful for Bednarek this year, either. He came up just short of making the U.S. team in the 100-meter, and was an alternate for the 100 relay team in Tokyo.
Bednarek came into the year as an up-and-comer with something to prove. Thanks to his breakout season, he’ll enter the next as an established name with expectations surrounding him.
His next shot at the Olympics is still in the distant future — the Paris Olympics won’t be held until 2024. The next bit of glory up for grabs is on home soil. Eugene, Oregon, will host the World Championships next summer. Outside of the Olympics, they’re the world’s biggest prize in the sport. Bednarek figures to be one of the contenders to win a world title in the 200.
“I will come back strong next year, and get ready for Worlds,” he said. “Honestly, my goal is to win gold at the World Championships back home, and set a personal best. I want to run 19.40 next year.”