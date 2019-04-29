If a man can’t grow facial hair and doesn’t regularly wear plaid, can he really be a lumberjack?
For Altoona’s Koby Gutsch, the answer is yes.
“When people think of lumberjacking and lumberjacks, they think of the old-timers,” Gutsch said. “You don’t really have to be the stereotypical lumberjack or be in the forestry industry to play (Timbersports).”
Gutsch doesn’t just play Timbersports. He excels at them too. The UW-Stevens Point sophomore claimed first place at the 2019 Timbersports Midwest Collegiate Qualifier at Purdue University on April 13.
But what are timbersports? Well, it’s a combination of various lumberjacking activities that aren’t for the faint at heart.
For starters, there is the “underhand chop,” in which competitors hack away at a massive long between their feet, swinging toward their crotch, hoping to break through — but not too far through. In this event, Gutsch took second place with a time of 32.04 seconds.
Then, there is the “stock saw,” in which competitors use a chain saw to cut through another log, first by moving the saw down toward their toes, before cutting back up toward their faces. Once again, Gutsch took second in this event, finishing in 15.19 seconds.
The “standing event” is probably the most traditional. Competitors use their axe to whack away at a log as if it were a standing tree. This seems the least dangerous of the events, aside from the flying shards of wood shrapnel that eject from the log as it begins to split apart. Gutsch, who said this is his best activity, finished first in this event with a time of 28.68 seconds.
Last, is the “Single Buck,” also known as the “Misery Whip.” It’s like when you go to the gym and try rowing at full speed 15 to 20 seconds, except way worse. In this event, competitors use a massive saw to cut through another log as fast as they can. It’s a full body workout, according to Gutsch, and its nickname should be enough to scare away most mortals.
Timbersports probably isn’t the kind of sport most parents want their children to play. The dangers of football and other contact sports are well documented, but at least they don’t involve various sharp objects. However, Gutsch’s mother, Vicki Gutsch, said she’s gotten over her initial concerns. She used to be nervous about the sport but all the safety procedures and protection the athletes wear has eased her worries.
Now, she just has to deal with the concerns of other people.
“You do get the reaction from people, like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s going to cut his toe off,’” Vicki said.
For Gutsch, the competitions are exhilarating. He grew up playing more traditional sports and was initially planning on playing long snapper for the Pointers, but when he showed up at a woodland sports night, he left that all behind.
“I swung the axe a couple of times and I got hooked on it,” he said. “It’s instant gratification. … It’s different than any other sport I’ve played in my life.”
He too contends that the sport is not too dangerous. Aside from blisters that used to cover his hands, he’s never been injured. After a year and a half of chopping away at logs, those blisters have now turned to calluses.
Gutsch picked up the sport quickly. He grew up being an outdoorsman, hunting and fishing whenever he could, but never seriously chopped wood until college.
“When he started, he was a little rough around the edges,” teammate and mentor Rainer Shooter said. “But he’s kind of narrowed in right now. He’s a very quick learner…. There are not a lot of people who can pick up a sport like this and be proficient within a year.”
Gutsch’s next stop will be the Timbersports US National Collegiate Championships on July 26-29 in Milwaukee. All he needs to succeed there is a little more practice, and maybe a little more facial hair.