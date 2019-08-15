Eric Gardow has resigned from his position as athletic director at Chippewa Falls McDonell after one school year.
In a Twitter post Wednesday evening, Gardow cited a disagreement with human resources and administration over a coaching decision at the school.
"As Athletic Director, I believe in collaborating with HR & All of Administration to make the best hiring decisions of coaches for the best interest of the kids. However, when that collaboration is not met by everyone, it’s time to step away. I resigned @McDonell_HS #NoRegrets," he tweeted.
In an interview with the Leader-Telegram, Gardow said he could not compromise his coaching standards and felt the disagreement with his superiors meant he should step down.
"In 30 years of coaching, teaching and being in the industry, there is an expectation level that I have of either coaches that I work for or coaches I would oversee," Gardow said. "I want to maintain that standard.
"I believe to make good decisions for the student athletes, HR, administration, and the athletic director should all be on board with the student athletes in mind first and foremost."
McDonell put out a press release Wednesday evening thanking Gardow for his enthusiasm and energy and wishing him well in his future endeavors.
Ryan Baier, McDonell's baseball coach, tweeted out a thank you to Gardow.
"Thank you for EVERYTHING you did for this school. Your visions, goals, and decisions were far from none! You will be missed by all of us EG! #IBelieveInEricGardow," he wrote.
The school will move forward with Chad Bormann as athletic director for grades 5-12.
Gardow, who is currently in Qatar working at his youth basketball camp, said he plans to return to the Chippewa Valley to find a new job near his family.