On Thursday night, the McDonell Lady Macks basketball team visited Regis High School to take on the Lady Ramblers.
A fast-break score by Lady Macks junior Isabel Hartman with three seconds left on the clock lifted McDonell over Regis, 51-50.
With the win, the Lady Macks remain undefeated in the Western Cloverbelt with two conference games left to play, and clinched at least a share of the conference title.
The Ramblers took a double-digit advantage in the first half and held the lead until the game’s final three minutes, but the Lady Macks managed a late rally to escape with the win in front of a raucous crowd at Regis High School.
Regis junior Ashley Chilson began the game with a three-pointer to put the Lady Ramblers on the board just seconds after tip-off.
The Lady Ramblers began the game on an 8-0 run, capped off by an inside basket by sophomore Carly Borst.
Lady Macks junior Maddy Geissler finally got the Lady Macks on the board with a three-pointer seven minutes into the game.
Lady Ramblers junior Emma Klink hit her second three-pointer of the game to put Regis up 13-3 with 10:30 left in the first half.
With five minutes left in the first half, the Lady Ramblers held a 20-13 lead.
Baskets were hard to come by for both sides in the first half. Regis went into halftime leading 24-17.
Klink led the Lady Ramblers with eight points at halftime. For the Lady Macks, juniors Emily Cooper and Aubrey Dorn led with six points each.
The Lady Macks forced a few quick Regis turnovers to start the second half as they tried to narrow their deficit.
Just under four minutes into the second half, Cooper hit a three-pointer to trim the Lady Ramblers’ lead to three points, 27-24.
Lady Ramblers junior Annabelle Schroeder hit a three-pointer to bring the Lady Ramblers’ lead back to seven points, 31-24, with 12:30 left to play.
Every time the Lady Macks narrowed their deficit, the Lady Ramblers responded. A three-pointer from Regis sophomore Cara Olson made it 39-32 midway through the second half.
After Regis took an 11-point lead, back to back three-pointers from junior Kylee Jenson and senior Marley Hughes for McDonell brought them back within five, 43-38, with six minutes left.
With four minutes left, Regis was holding onto a 46-42 lead.
With 2:45 left, McDonell sophomore Sophie Schmidgall made a mid-range jumper to tie the game at 46-46.
With 1:42 left, Chilson drew a foul and made both free throw shots, putting Regis back ahead 48-46.
Next time down the floor, Cooper hit another three-pointer, which put the 49-48 Lady Macks ahead 49-48 with 40 seconds left.
Next time down the floor, Chilson was called for a travel after a hard-fought offensive rebound. The Lady Macks got the ball back with a one-point lead and 20 seconds left.
Next time down the floor, Chilson was fouled on the defensive end, and was sent to the line a little shaken up after a hard foul. She made both free throw shots, and Regis led by one point.
After the free throws, Hartman raced down the floor on a fast break, caught a pass and found a wide open layup. She hit the shot, and with three seconds remaining on the clock, McDonell had a 51-50 lead.
Chilson attempted a half-court heave at the buzzer that did not fall, and the Lady Macks escaped with a 51-50 win.
McDonell head coach Don Cooper said he was proud of how his team played after facing adversity in the first half behind by double-digits.
“It just shows our composure,” Cooper said. “We were faced with all the stuff going against us and they did great to battle themselves out of it. That’s the sign of a championship team.”
Hartman said after her game-winning shot how much her team wants McDonell’s first-ever girl’s basketball title in the Western Cloverbelt.
“We’ve been wanting this for a long time and we’ve never done it before,” Hartman said. “So I think there’s that motivation aspect to it. We just want to get it so badly.”
The Lady Macks return home on Saturday afternoon for a non-conference matchup against Neillsville at 2:30 p.m. As for Regis, they travel to Stevens Point on Friday night to take on Crandon at 6:30 p.m.