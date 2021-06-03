One word to describe Zach Gilles? Reliable.
Over 241 career games at Central Michigan, the former McDonell Mack baseball star has committed just one error. He gets on base nearly half the time he comes up to the plate, this season boasting a .489 success rate. And you should be pretty sure every time you go to watch the Chippewas, he'll be suited up. Helped by an added fifth year of eligibility, Gilles set the school high for games played with 237 in a win against Eastern Michigan in May.
He's looking to keep that already record-breaking career going a little bit longer. Gilles is set to close a tremendous chapter with a final NCAA Tournament appearance.
"It's exciting," Gilles said. "I'm looking forward to going out there and having some fun, play against some good competition. I'm just excited to play some more ball, to get another weekend to play with the boys."
Gilles and his Chippewas claimed a second-consecutive Mid-American Conference Championship, punching their ticket to the big dance. They'll open NCAA competition up on Friday against the hosts of their regional, Notre Dame. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
This will be Gilles' second tournament experience, as he helped Central Michigan to the school's first NCAA appearance since 1995 two years ago. The Chippewas beat Miami in the opener that season but were eliminated with subsequent losses to Mississippi State and in a rematch with the Hurricanes.
"I know in 2019, when we first went to that regional, I was nervous when the first game came along," Gilles said. "I was shaking in the box. I think having that prior experience will help ease the nerves for a bunch of our guys."
How important has Gilles been to the Chippewas' success? A look at the Central Michigan record books will help you answer that question. In addition to his games played record, he also ranks in the top 10 in the Chippewas' 115-year baseball history in at-bats, runs, hits, walks, stolen bases and triples.
Even so, Central Michigan head coach Jordan Bischel says he's underrated. Perhaps that simply comes with the style Gilles plays. At 5-foot-8, he isn't exactly impressing anyone with his power. In an era of baseball highlighted by a home-run-or-bust mentality, he's etched out a niche playing small ball while providing strong defense.
"I've had to make a point the last couple of months to just tell Zach how proud I was of him," said Bischel, who has a Chippewa Valley connection himself. Like Gilles, his father went to McDonell. "You take for granted how good he is. It's unbelievable, I felt like I never gave the guy a compliment even though he's impactful in every game. The impact he's had on this team, it's just remarkable."
Those who've watched Gilles in high school and at Carson Park with the Express know how difficult it is to get him out. Even while bunting, the Chippewa Falls native has a knack for safely getting to first. Bischel said the only time Gilles leaves the game with a clean jersey is when the Chippewas are playing on turf.
"He's a grinder," said teammate Zach Heeke, Gilles' roommate the last five years. "He's somebody that no matter who is pitching out there, he refuses to get out."
And he brings that same tenaciousness to the defensive end in center field.
"He's one of the fastest players I've ever played with," pitcher Andrew Taylor said. "He covers so much ground in the outfield, he gets the best reads. If I make a bad pitch, which happens a lot, I know that if a fly ball goes out there and it's not out of the ballpark he's going to track it down."
Gilles hit .361 this season with seven doubles and four triples in 56 games, helping him earn All-MAC first team status. The MAC opted to award its automatic qualifier to the regular season champion this year instead of holding a conference tournament, and Gilles did his part with a 3-for-3 showing while adding a pair of RBIs in the game that clinched the title for his team.
"If you look at all-conference lists, they always come down to how many balls you hit out of the park, the RBIs, those big sexy numbers," Bischel said. "His numbers are not a first-team outfielder. There's a guy who had the same batting average and 10 home runs. Zach didn't hit a single one, and (the other guy) is second team. What that tells you is the other 10 coaches in the league realize how important he is. He hits third in our lineup. He's constantly on base. He's a threat to hit it into the gap or drop a great bunt down.”
And that's just what the outside world can see.
"All of that stuff is on the field, and the other coaches have noticed how much he's impacted our wins," Bischel continued. "What they don't see is he's probably been one of our top three or four guys in terms of work in weight room. He's one of our best students. It's always been about Chippewa baseball and what he can do to help this team."
Gilles will see some familiar faces across the diamond in the NCAA opener. It will be an Express reunion of sorts when Gilles goes up against three former teammates – Notre Dame's Tanner Kohlhepp, Spencer Myers and David LaManna. Kohlhepp, an Eau Claire native and Memorial graduate, is in his first year with the Irish after stops at Tennessee and Iowa Western Community College. He's gone 7-1 this season with a 2.88 ERA in 56.1 innings of work.
Two of Gilles' teammates, twins Drew and Zach Lechnir, are joining the Express this summer after the collegiate season comes to an end.
"When I played with them on the Express we formed a pretty good relationship," Gilles said of the familiar Irish faces. "We kept in contact. We're good friends, so it'll be really fun to go out there and play against them, compete against them again."
In Notre Dame, the Chippewas face the top seed in their regional and the tenth seed in the overall NCAA Tournament. The teams met once during the regular season, an 8-4 win for Notre Dame.
Whenever this run does come to an end, Gilles faces a summer unlike those in his recent past. He's become a stalwart of the Northwoods League, playing three years for the Express until last season, when Eau Claire opted to sit out the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He instead took his talents to Mankato and the MoonDogs, where he earned a Rawlings "Big Stick" Award, given to the player at each position who leads the league in batting average.
Instead, this summer he'll be back in the area, working as a pharmacy technician before heading off to Nashville, Tennessee, to start pharmacy school at Belmont University.
"Zach and Drew are both living at my house this summer," Gilles said. "Now it's going to be kind of weird watching them go to the ballpark, coming home from work and going to their game."
He's reminisced a bit during his trip to South Bend with Heeke, thinking back on how fast five years together have gone by. But there's still work to do before getting into full retrospective mode, one final run in top-tier baseball.
"I'm going to try to go out there and have as much fun as I can," Gilles said.