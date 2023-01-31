McDonell BBB

The Macks’ Aidan Misfeldt attempts a jump shot during a McDonell home game against Regis on Jan. 20.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

On Tuesday night, the No. 1-ranked McDonell Macks boys basketball team faced a challenging test in the Western Cloverbelt, as they hosted the 7-2 Bloomer Blackhawks.

It was a tight, defensive game, but in the end McDonell came out on top on their home floor and grinded out a 52-48 win.