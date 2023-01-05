On Thursday night, the McDonell Central Catholic Lady Macks hosted the Regis Ramblers. McDonell entered the game 5-0 in Cloverbelt Conference play and 7-3 overall, while Regis entered at 1-4 in conference play and 4-6 overall.
Regis stayed competitive throughout the game but were unable to pull off the upset, as the Lady Macks eventually pulled away and sealed a 53-45 win on their home floor.
McDonell got off to a hot start, starting the game on a 9-0 run, capped off by a deep three-pointer by junior Emily Cooper. The Lady Macks led 9-0 with 12:30 remaining in the first half.
Regis fought their way back into the game midway through the first half, with junior Ashley Chilson successfully working her way into the paint for scoring opportunities. McDonell’s lead was trimmed to 16-10 with 6:30 remaining in the half.
With 5:15 left, a three-pointer by Regis junior Emma Klink made it a three-point game, 16-13 McDonell.
With 3 minutes left, Chilson tied the game up for Regis at 16-16 with a three-pointer. A three-pointer from Klink gave the Ramblers their first lead of the night, 19-18, with just under two minutes left in the half.
At halftime, Regis held a narrow 21-18 lead over McDonell. Chilson led Regis with nine points, while junior Aubrey Dorn led McDonell with nine points of her own.
McDonell began to build a lead at the start of the second half, gaining a 29-23 advantage with just under 14 minutes remaining in the contest.
Senior Marley Hughes came out firing in the second half, drilling several wide open jumpers. A three-pointer by Hughes gave McDonell their largest lead of the game, 34-23 with 13 minutes left.
Every time McDonell almost pulled away, Regis clawed their way back in. After falling behind double-digits, Regis narrowed McDonell’s lead to 41-34 with seven minutes left. Klink hit on several jump shots down the stretch to keep Regis in the game.
As the second half drew to a close, however, McDonell was finally able to pull away. Hughes drove into the lane and put the Lady Macks back up by 15, 51-36, with just under three minutes remaining.
Regis never quit fighting, but ran out of time in this contest. They trimmed their deficit back to single digits with less than a minute left, but McDonell held on, eventually dribbling out a 53-45 win.
Cooper led the Lady Macks with 18 points in the game. Dorn was right behind her with 17 points, her third-straight 17-point performance, and Hughes had 12 points.
For the Ramblers, Chilson scored 15 points and Klink had 13 points.
The Lady Macks travel to Ladysmith on Saturday for their next matchup, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. The Ramblers will travel to Whitehall on Saturday, with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m.