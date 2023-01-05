Regis at Macks

McDonell's Aubrey Dorn goes up for a layup against Regis' Macyn Cullinan on Thursday night at McDonell. 

 Staff Photo by Branden Nall

On Thursday night, the McDonell Central Catholic Lady Macks hosted the Regis Ramblers. McDonell entered the game 5-0 in Cloverbelt Conference play and 7-3 overall, while Regis entered at 1-4 in conference play and 4-6 overall.

Regis stayed competitive throughout the game but were unable to pull off the upset, as the Lady Macks eventually pulled away and sealed a 53-45 win on their home floor.