US Open Tennis

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Attila Ballazs, of Hungary, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in New York.

 Charles Krupa

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev sent an early message that this U.S. Open might be more than a two-man race between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

The 2021 champion rolled into the second round Tuesday, beating Attila Balázs 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 in just 1 hour, 14 minutes.

  