The Eau Claire Express only return six players from 2018, so there are many new faces for fans to learn when the season opens on Tuesday. Here's a quick look at each of the players expected to suit up with the team this summer.
Pitchers
Alec Baker, Dallas Baptist: Baker has not yet made his debut for the nationally-ranked Patriots. The freshman right-hander was a 2018 Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American as a high school player.
Jack Brown, Minnesota State: Last year's Leader-Telegram All-Area Player of the Year went 4-1 and boasted an impressive 0.97 ERA in his senior season at Eau Claire Memorial. He didn't allow a run or a hit in 6.1 innings of work as a freshman with the Mavericks.
Craig Colen, Cal Poly: A righty reliever, Cohen returns to the Express for a second year after going 1-1 with a 1.38 ERA in 13 innings last season. As a junior with the Mustangs he struck out 12 in 12.1 innings but struggled keeping opponents off the board with an 8.76 ERA.
Nate Davis, Triton: The freshman southpaw saw time as both a starter and reliever for the Trojans this year. He went 0-2 on the year, but finished with a solid 3.33 ERA in 27 innings of work. He averaged just over one strikeout per inning.
Tim Ewald, Dallas Baptist: Ewald has not made his debut for Dallas Baptist yet. The freshman lefty was a two-time Rawlings-Perfect Game Underclass Honorable Mention All-American as a high schooler.
Kuster Kinlecheenie, Montevallo: The junior right-hander made all 22 of his appearances in relief for the Falcons this year, finishing with a 6.14 ERA. He averaged nearly one strikeout per inning.
Tanner Kohlhepp, Tennessee: Kohlhepp will be a familiar face for fans of Eau Claire baseball. The right-hander is coming off his first season as a Volunteer following a prep career at Eau Claire Memorial. His first year at the Division I level had a bit of a learning curve. He has pitched four innings for Tennessee so far and has allowed five earned runs.
Cole LaLonde, Century Community College: The righty split his time for the Ducks between starting and relieving, holding a 4-1 record and a 3.98 ERA in 40.2 innings of work.
Graham Laubscher, St. Thomas: The 6-foot-1 lefty led the Tommies with eight starts, putting up a 3.09 ERA while holding opponents to a .210 batting average as a sophomore. He was one of two St. Thomas pitchers to earn an All-MIAC selection.
Colt Mink, Flagler: Mink adds a southpaw arm to the Express bullpen. The junior finished the college season with a 1-0 record, posting a 5.18 ERA in 24.1 innings on the hill.
Ethan Swanson, Cowley Community College: The right-hander pitched exclusively in relief during his sophomore season, posting a 2.70 ERA in 23.1 innings of work. He held opponents to a .138 batting average against him.
Andrew Tri, St. Thomas: Tri, a righty, worked mostly out of the bullpen as a sophomore. His numbers didn't jump off the page, a 5.45 ERA in 34.2 innings of work, but he was named to the MIAC's All-Defensive team.
Matt Verdun, Lewis University: Verdun split his time with the Flyers as a starter and reliever this year. The sophomore went 1-3 in 25.2 innings on the bump and finished with a 6.66 ERA.
Dylan Villalobos, Cal Poly: The sophomore right-hander has made 21 appearances for the Mustangs so far this college season and sports a 1-3 record and 5.79 ERA. He's averaging over one strikeout per inning.
Jonathan Worley, Stanford: The 6-foot-5 righty has been working has way back from a Tommy John surgery that ended his freshman season. Now a junior, he has not made an appearance for the Cardinal this spring. In high school, he was a two-time Under Armour Preseason All-American.
Infielders
Bryce Ball, Dallas Baptist: Ball brings one of the most powerful bats in college baseball to Eau Claire. The slugger, who has 17 homers this year, is one of the best hitters on a nationally-ranked Patriots squad. He's hitting .308 — third-best on the team — and has 52 RBIs. He could be a potential pick in the MLB Draft this year.
Troy Beilsmith, Evansville: The Express will be getting a slugger in this junior: He bashed seven home runs for Evansville this year. Beilsmith played in four games for Eau Claire last summer before his season was cut short by injury. In that time, he hit .385 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Matt Bottcher, Illinois-Chicago: Bottcher is an everyday starter for the Horizon League champion Flames. He is hitting .281 as a junior and is second on the team with eight stolen bases. He often hits in the middle of the Flames' lineup.
Nick DiCarlo, Cal Poly: The Express are getting one of the Mustangs' everyday starters in DiCarlo. The sophomore is currently hitting .255 and started 54 of the Cal Poly's first 56 games of the season. His .352 slugging percentage is fourth-best on the team, and he has 22 RBIs.
Brandon Dieter, Stanford: The freshman started 21 games for the fourth-ranked Cardinal, hitting .211 through the end of the regular season. He drove in 12 runs and homered once.
Sam Kohnle, Winona State: The first baseman was the engine of the Warriors' offense for a second straight year this season, leading the team in batting average (.350), hits (55), doubles (11) and on-base percentage (.442). His .350 average was actually the lowest of his three non-redshirt years.
Boone Montgomery, UT Arlington: Montgomery was a regular starter for the Mavericks, finishing his sophomore season with a .245 batting average, 17 RBIs and six steals.
Catchers
David LaManna, Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish catcher returns for his second season with Eau Claire after seizing a starting role for Notre Dame. He hit .272 as a sophomore and his .387 on-base percentage was second-best on the team. He posted a .237 batting average with the Express last summer.
Vincent Martinez, Stanford: Martinez, a freshman, saw limited playing time in his college debut season. He had two hits in seven at-bats for Stanford. He was league MVP in his final season of high school baseball.
Outfielders
Brock Burton, Grand Canyon: Burton started 24 games for the Antelopes this spring and had a .280 batting average through Friday night. He had 12 extra-base hits, including two home runs, and 17 RBIs.
Cole Cabrera, Cal Poly: Cabrera has been a consistent starter for the Mustangs this season, having started 43 games and made 55 appearances. He carries a .229 batting average and 13 RBIs, and has the fifth-best on-base percentage among team regulars.
Najee Gaskins, St. Cloud State: The speedster showed his excellent defensive abilities, notching a perfect 1.000% fielding average, while hitting .360 and stealing 27 bases in his first season with the Huskies. The rising senior previously played at Arizona Western Community College.
Connor Laspina, Flagler: Laspina played the final five games of the summer for the Express last year and is back for his first full season. Since making his Eau Claire debut, he has gone on to hit. 244 with two homers and 13 RBIs for Flagler as a sophomore.
Spencer Myers, Notre Dame: Myers returns to Carson Park after an All-Star selection last season. He was Notre Dame's best hitter as a sophomore this season, posting a .297 batting average and 16 RBIs. The speedster stole 22 bases in 25 attempts. He impressed with a team-best .307 batting average and 18 stolen bases in Eau Claire last summer.
Multi-positional
Garett Lake, Pima Community College: Lake offers a left-handed arm for the pitching staff and an extra glove for the outfield. He hit .279 at the plate with 10 RBIs, but did not make a pitching appearance for the Aztecs this spring.
Cody Milligan, Cowley Community College: A jack of all trades, Milligan is best known by Express fans for playing all nine positions in a single game last season. He's back for year No. 2 after hitting .426 with 23 extra-base hits and 41 RBIs during the college season.
Phillip Sikes, Pima Community College: Sikes is back in an Eau Claire uniform after being named a Northwoods All-Star last summer. He excelled as the team's closer, and is coming off an outstanding college season. He hit .369 and posted a 0.96 ERA in 10 pitching appearances.