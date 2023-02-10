The Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes boys basketball team has completed a two-game sweep over their crosstown rival North Huskies for the second-straight season.
Memorial rode a strong performance on both sides of the ball to an 86-67 win over North on their home floor at the Eagles Nest in the two teams’ second matchup of the year.
Before the game, Memorial celebrated the 20th anniversary of their 2003 state championship team. Most of the team’s alumni were present for the pregame ceremony.
Memorial entered the game in second place in the Big Rivers Conference at 10-2 in conference play, while North entered at 2-10.
The underdog Huskies got off to a hot start in the first couple of minutes. North sophomore Elliott Bessen kicked off the game with two early three-pointers, and the Huskies led 10-2 after two and half minutes.
After falling behind 10-2, the Old Abes quickly responded. After a 7-0 run by the Old Abes, it was 10-9 Huskies with 12:30 left in the first half.
With North up 12-9, Memorial sophomore Wesley Mboga hit the game-tying three-pointer with 12 minutes left till halftime.
After a 10-0 run, the Old Abes led 19-12 with ten minutes left in the first half.
The Huskies began to struggle with turnovers, which resulted in them losing their lead and giving up a Memorial run. They struggled with Memorial’s full-court press for much of the first half.
With 4:30 left in the first half, a three-pointer by Memorial senior Mason Stoik gave the Old Abes their largest lead of the game, 28-16.
With a three-pointer by Memorial sophomore Julius Clark, the Old Abes led 36-20 and Clark was up to 12 points with just under two minutes left in the first half.
The threes began raining in for the Old Abes late in the first half. A three by senior Peter Albert made it 39-22 with 1:30 remaining.
North junior Andrew Rocksvold got a low post score in the final seconds of the half to get to ten points, but the Huskies still trailed 42-27 at halftime.
Coming out of halftime, Memorial kept rolling on offense. Old Abes senior Avery Schroeder hit a three-pointer to make it 53-35 Old Abes three minutes into the second half. Schroeder was up to 15 points with the basket.
At the midway point of the second half, Memorial led 64-41 after Albert hit a three-pointer, which put him in double figures with 12 points.
With four minutes left to play, Memorial had built a 79-54 lead. They eventually emptied their bench for the last few minutes of the game.
In the end, Memorial’s strong shooting and execution on offense was too much for North to keep up with, with the game ending as an 86-67 win for the Old Abes on their home floor.
For Memorial, Schroeder led with 23 points, Albert had 14 points and Clark had 12 points. North’s Rocksvold had 22 points and Bessen had 15 points.
Memorial head coach Chad Brieske commented after the game on how much he appreciated the energy in the gymnasium from the fans of both teams, who filled the Eagles Nest and cheered loudly all game.
“The real winners of tonight are the fans of Eau Claire basketball,” Brieske said. “The passion, the energy, it was all on display. Just happy we could have a small part of it.”
Brieske said his team getting hot shooting and being able to set the tempo on both ends of the floor was the key to their performance.
“We were able to get tempo tonight, that’s really the big thing,” he said. “We made shots early, which allows us to press, and when we get our press on we feel pretty good.”
Next up for the Old Abes, they host a non-conference game on Monday night against Mosinee. As for the Huskies, they travel to La Crosse Logan on Monday night. Both games will tip-off at 7:15 p.m.