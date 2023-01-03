Goal

North’s Noah Bestul sticks one in the back of the net after a break-away on Tuesday night in Eau Claire at Hobb’s Ice Arena.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

The Memorial Old Abes got the best of the North Huskies in a crosstown showdown at Hobbs Municipal Ice Center Tuesday night.

In the last four matchups between the rivals, Memorial bested North, and they set out to defend their streak, ultimately taking home the bragging rights with a score of 3-2.