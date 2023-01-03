The Memorial Old Abes got the best of the North Huskies in a crosstown showdown at Hobbs Municipal Ice Center Tuesday night.
In the last four matchups between the rivals, Memorial bested North, and they set out to defend their streak, ultimately taking home the bragging rights with a score of 3-2.
Both team’s fans showed up strong, with the students and parents filling the stands, despite North boy’s basketball hosting another crosstown match.
“How do you play with it not let that become part of the game?” Memorial head coach Mike Collins said. “I thought our guys did a nice job keeping it simple.”
The Huskies stepped up in the first period with a goal from senior Noah Bestul, assisted by Benji Roberts.
The ice really heated up in the second period with a captivating back-and-forth between the city teams, with Memorial’s gameplay taking the stage.
The Abes evened out the score with an unassisted goal from sophomore Nick Masden. North’s Cam Moseler answered back with a goal within two minutes, assisted by Henry Hickey. Memorial’s Nolan Ottum returned the favor two minutes later with a power play goal with an assist from Dylan Bryne and Mack Diggins.
Both teams received two penalties – Old Abes Jack Conner for high sticking and Ottum for slashing and Husky Jacob Bestul twice for high sticking.
Roberts took care of business at the end of the second period, scoring the game’s fifth goal and third for the Abes with an assist from Nathan Vocke.
Neither team added to the score sheet in the third period, but neither team lost steam, either, playing hard until the final buzzer.
“Every one-goal game,” Collins said, “it’s one shot. And so you just hope that for all the work you’ve done leading up to that you’re able to finish. And tonight we did as a team.”
The Huskies have another chance to end Memorial’s streak as the two are slated to face each other Feb. 2.
The Huskies are slated to face the Rice Lake Warriors at home Thursday.
Memorial takes on the University School of Milwaukee Friday at Hobbs Municipal Ice Center.