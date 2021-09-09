The Chippewa Steel unveiled their roster for the upcoming season on Thursday, highlighted by local skater Joe Kelly.
The Eau Claire Memorial graduate is the sole Wisconsin native on the Steel this year. He was the co-player of the year in the Big Rivers Conference last winter, tallying 40 points on 16 goals and 24 assists for the Old Abes.
Kelly's performances at the prep level earned him a selection in the North American Hockey League draft in July. The Steel took Kelly in the fifth round, and he secured his spot on the team throughout preseason camps.
“I think it’s a great opportunity,” Kelly told the Leader-Telegram in July. “The NAHL is a great league and Chippewa is a good team. It could be nice to stay home and play for them. That’s what I want to do.”
Chippewa begins its season Friday when it hosts Kenai at 7 p.m. at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Steel have eight players back from last season's team, including three of their top four scorers. Ethan Benz, Ryan Waltman and Jack Brown return to lead the line. Benz found the back of the net 12 times last year to lead the team, and Waltman and Brown scored 11 goals apiece.
“We are led by a great group of veteran players," new Steel coach Casey Mignone said in a press release. "We will rely on those players early in the season as our younger guys learn the ropes of the NAHL. I really like our balance and am excited to see how we start the season this Friday night."
Chippewa finished last in the Midwest Division last season at 14-29-2-3. They've had a quick turnaround with Mignone, who only took over coaching duties on Aug. 27. The Steel fired previous coach Mike Janda following his suspension by the California Amateur Hockey Association for conduct at a previous job.
The Steel open the season with a two-game set against Kenai, with a rematch set for Saturday after Friday's opener.