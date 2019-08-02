MADISON — For the first time since his commitment to the Wisconsin Badgers way back in May 2017, former Eau Claire Memorial star Cormac Sampson can provide an answer to the question that has surrounded his name ever since the raw and hyper-athletic talent got on the radar of Paul Chryst and UW.
That, of course, was “what the heck is your position going to be?”
After redshirting as a tight end a season ago, Sampson has officially found a home on the offensive line as Wisconsin has a need for depth at the position.
Having a concrete group has made Sampson’s preparation for the fall that much smoother as the lingering possibilities of a position switch have left for now.
“It definitely reduces stress levels, that’s for sure,” Sampson said Wednesday at the team’s media day. “First time coming in as an offensive lineman, it’s definitely going to be easier now.”
That’s meant Sampson, who was an all-state selection at both tight end and defensive line during his senior season at Memorial, has had a full spring and summer to assimilate to the tackle position.
He’s picked the brains of older teammates and spent just as much time honing his craft off the field as he has on it. This move has allowed him an opportunity to hammer home the technical aspects of the position.
“Definitely a lot of time in the film room,” Sampson said. “A lot of time with the freshman guys coming in, and all the older guys were really helpful. A good chunk of time was spent getting ready.”
The Badgers have to replace four lost starters on the offensive line, making a position of national prominence relatively thin.
Michael Dieter, Beau Benzschawel, David Edwards and Jon Dietzen are all gone from last year, with only Tyler Biadasz returning with significant starts logged under his belt.
That means there are opportunities up in the air for guys to come in and grab playing time, including Sampson.
“That’s what’s fun about O-line, is that they have to work together, play together and play off each other,” Chryst said at his media day press conference on Wednesday. “I know they will be coached well, and the group is a good group.”
For Sampson, being a standout defensive end at one point in his career has helped the preparation process. Several recruiting sites pegged him to play on that side of the ball after his commitment because of his athleticism and monster senior season for the Old Abes in 2017. After all, he did register nine sacks as a senior.
After having to think like a Big Ten defensive end while coaches at UW mulled over what position his unique skillset would best help the team, Sampson said that knowledge has helped while learning what it takes to be a Big Ten tackle.
“It definitely helps with learning how to block a certain technique and thinking about what move the defense is doing,” Sampson said.
Sampson has also been living a fantasy eater’s dream as strength and conditioning coaches have lessened his greens intake and increased his protein and carbohydrate consumption. That’s supplemented his bulked up weight-room regiment to properly put on the muscle it’ll take to fend off edge rushers from one of the nation’s best defensive conferences.
Sampson is up to about 280 now and hopes to reach 290 by the season’s end.
By the time he’s a senior, Sampson won’t be the only name from Eau Claire Memorial on the roster.
Junior running back Loyal Crawford verbally committed to the Badgers on Thursday, while longsnapper Duncan McKinley verballed to the Badgers on July 8.
Even though he’s prepping for his first non-redshirt season on the country’s 17th-ranked team, Sampson was proud to acknowledge the rise of Old Abes football and takes pride in being someone to lay the foundation for getting to the next level. His high school classmate, Jack Kern, is a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman at Minnesota.
“I would say our class opened up a door,” Sampson said. “It does feel good that we were kind of there to start this recruiting process for other kids. It’s special.”