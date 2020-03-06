COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — There was a quiet confidence to UW-Eau Claire coach Matt Siverling as he stood beside the St. John's basketball court just moments before his team’s first NCAA tournament game in 19 years.
He and his daughter chatted for a few minutes while the Blugolds took warm up shots. Maybe he was hiding his nerves. His Whitman opponents entered the game with the No. 3 offense in Division III. They play the kind of basketball nobody else in the WIAC plays and Siverling knew his team was going to have to run a lot to keep up. He probably should have been nervous. And yet he seemed jovial, unfazed by the magnitude of the game. Maybe he knew something.
It took just 45 seconds for Eau Claire to take the lead in its Round of 64 game Friday night. The Blues tied it up a few minutes later, but the Blugolds defense clamped down and never let Whitman take control, holding the Blues well below their 95.7 points per game average in a 78-61 Blugolds victory in Collegeville, Minn.
“If they would have got their average, we would have lost by 20,” Siverling said. “The way these guys locked down on the defensive end, they took a game plan and executed it the entire game and then did a great job rebounding the basketball.”
Whitman’s press defense seemed to frustrate the Blugolds in the first half. Eau Claire coughed up the ball 10 times, but when the Blugolds could get into their half-court offense, the Blues didn’t seem to have any answers.
Carter Brooks nailed three big-time 3s in the first half, turning a two-point Blugolds lead into an eight-point lead with just over four minutes to go in the half.
“He does it all the time,” senior guard Cole Rabedeaux said of Brooks. “He’s a great shooter. … He knocks them down.”
The Blugolds shot 6 for 11 from beyond the arc in the first half, forcing the Blues to spread out their defense and respect the perimeter.
That extra space allowed Rabedeaux to take over in the second. He scored 10 of the Blugolds first 15 second-half points, all within the span of six minutes.
“He did a much better job in the second half of playing off of two feet, getting to the rim and just making plays,” Siverling said. “That’s what he’s been doing all year and that’s what we expect from him.”
The 15-0 run to start the half put the Blugolds up 20 with 14:39 to go in the game. Despite a 10-2 run from Whitman that included Rabedeaux fouling out with 5:20 to go, the Blues never really found their groove offensively.
“I think they’re a great defensive team,” Whitman coach Eric Bridgeland said. “It felt like we didn’t hit two shots in a row and part of that is due to their defense.”
The Blues shot just 32.9% from the floor and 5 for 31 from 3-point range.
Rabedeaux finished the night with a game-high 20 points and was joined in double figures by Brooks and Cam Kuepers, who scored 18 each, and Spencer Page who notched 13.
“It helps when these guys are hitting shots, it spaces the floor so any time I get a switch off a ball screen, I see a gap it helps me get to the rim,” Rabedeaux said. “Credit to these guys, they really helped me out.”
The most surprising stat line of the game was a 15-rebound game from 6-foot point guard Blake Wacholz. It was made more impressive when you consider that the Blues had a 7-footer who pulled down just three rebounds.
If Siverling wasn’t nervous on Friday night, Saturday will present a much more nerve-racking problem as Eau Claire returns to St. John’s to take on the country’s No. 2-ranked Johnnies.
“It’ll be a different ball game tomorrow,” Siverling said. “It won’t be as fast, it’ll be more about execution, it’ll definitely be more like a WIAC game.”
After an up-and-down, fast paced game against Whitman, the Blugolds should be tired on short turn around, but again Siverling isn’t worried.
“They’ll be ready,” he said.
The Round of 32 will tip off at 7 p.m.
UW-Eau Claire 78, Whitman 61
Eau Claire (20-9): Carter Brooks 18, Cam Kuepers 18, Spencer Page 13, Cole Rabedeaux 20, Blake Wacholz 4, Adam Link 1, Brock Voigt 4.
Whitman (20-8): Robert Colton 6, Darne Duckett 5, Jaron Kirkley 16, Trevor Osborne 9, Andrew Vickers 12, Andrew Harvey 2, Bryce Mulder 2, Nikola Trifunovic 6, Brian Warinner 3.
3-pointers: Eau Claire 8 (Brooks 3, Page 3, Kuepers 2), Whitman 5 (Osborne 2, Vickers, Warinner, Duckett).
Halftime: Eau Claire 41-36.