COLLEGEVILLE, Minn – Just when you think the 3-point shot is the way to dominate basketball, a team like Saint John’s comes along and shows there’s a reason paint points were king for decades.
UW-Eau Claire entered Saturday night’s Round of 32 matchup with the Johnnies determined to take away the 3-point shot. The Blugolds were afraid the Johnnies would hit a few 3s in front of their home fans, get some confidence and things would get out of control in a hurry. It was a strategy that worked on the perimeter. The problem for the Blugolds, however, was down low, where the Johnnies bullied Eau Claire en route to a 78-69 victory to end the Blugolds’ season in the Round of 32.
“I thought our guys did exactly what we wanted them to,” Blugolds coach Matt Siverling said. “They did what we wanted them to do on defense, they did what we wanted them to do on offense and we just weren’t able to score enough points in the end.”
Offensively, the Blugolds were buoyed by their 3-point shooting. They connected on seven 3s in the game, including four from Spencer Page who was lights-out in the first half.
Siverling was so confident in his 6-foot-5 sophomore shooter that at one point he yelled “That’s good!” before Page’s 3-point shot dropped.
“It’s no secret, it’s not like Spencer woke up one day and was like ‘OK, I’m going to make 3-point shots,’” Siverling said. “These guys work at it.”
Defensively, the Blugolds had no answer for the Johnnies’ bigs. They tried five different players in the post, but nobody seemed to successfully slow down Saint John’s post players.
“I was just doing my best to play straight up defense and be physical with them,” Page said. “(I was) definitely a little undersized, but I just did my best to be physical with them.”
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Zach Hanson gave the Blugolds the most trouble. He’d post up down low then shuffle his way until he was close enough to the bucket for a near-automatic score. He went 10 for 11 from the floor and added a free throw for a game-high 21 points.
“Based on what we saw on tape we thought they wouldn’t bring much help and Zach had a night,” Johnnies coach Pat McKenzie said.
Eau Claire took a 37-35 lead into halftime despite giving up 24 points in the paint and another six from the charity stripe. Having surrendered just one 3-pointer in the first, the Blugolds saw success in their defensive strategy and opted to stick with it and continue pressure the Johnnies 3-point shooters in the second.
It allowed Hanson to continue his early success and made room for Lucas Walford and Jubie Alade, who took turns posting up down low or driving to the hoop for layups.
“They didn’t bring the double, so we just kept going at it,” Hanson said.
Just when things looked like they were about to get out of control with the Johnnies up nine, Carter Brooks hit a big 3 to keep the Blugolds in it. Three minutes later, Page stepped up with another 3-pointer to turn a six-point deficit into a three-point game.
“It’s been there all year,” senior Cole Rabedeaux said of Page’s 3-point shooting. “It’s been a big help for our team since Day 1.”
Unfortunately for Eau Claire, that’s as close as it would get as the Johnnies nailed their free throws down the stretch to clinch the victory.
The loss marked the end of the road for the Blugolds’ five seniors who played the final 4.6 seconds of the game together. Senior Blake Wacholz finished with eight points in his final outing while Rabedeaux capped off his career a 16-point performance.
“He’s a big reason why we’re here,” Siverling said of Rabedeaux. “He came here as a sophomore, took a chance on us, not really knowing anything about the program ... and he brings that type of work ethic, that winning attitude, and look what it’s done to our program.”
For Rabedeaux, it was the end of an incredible career that spanned three seasons in which he scored 1,162 points in 78 games.
“It’s been special, that’s all I can say,” Rabedeaux said, reflecting on his time with the Blugolds. “I couldn’t be more happy to have played my college basketball career at Eau Claire.”
Despite losing two starters, the Blugolds should return a very talented group led by juniors Cam Kuepers, Brooks, and Page, a sophomore.
“These guys are going to be tough next year, there’s no doubt in my mind,” Rabedeaux said. “Especially now that they’ve had a taste of it, they know what it takes to get to the WIAC championship and the NCAA tournament, they’re going to be tough. People better watch out for next year and the years following because this Eau Claire program is going to be tough.”
St. John’s 78, UW-Eau Claire 69
Eau Claire (20-10): Spencer Page 18, Cole Rabedeaux 16, Blake Wacholz 8, Cam Kuepers 13, Carter Brooks 9, Nathan Hau 2, Luke Reader 2, Brock Voigt 1.
St. John’s (26-2): Colton Codute 13, Zach Hanson 21, Mitchell Plombon 2, Oakley Baker 9, Jubie Alade 15, Kyle Sorenson 3, Lucas Walford 15.
3-pointers: Eau Claire 7 (Page 4, Rabedeaux, Kuepers, Brooks), St. John’s 3 (Codute, Baker, Sorenson).
Halftime: Eau Claire 37-35.