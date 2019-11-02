MENOMONIE – Last season was a learning year for UW-Stout men's basketball head coach Jim Lake.
The former Ferris State assistant said he had heard how tough the WIAC was when he took over the Stout job in April 2018, but it wasn’t until the conference season started that he really understood what the conference was all about.
“It’s one thing to hear about it and another to see it,” Lake said.
The Blue Devils went 0-14 in the conference last season, finishing the year with a 6-19 record overall. It was a disappointing year, but Lake is entering his second season more prepared for the rigorous schedule.
“I have a better feel of it now,” Lake said. “I think our squad has a better feel of me and what we’re trying to do at this point than what we were doing last year.”
Lake brought in a freshman class six deep and added a pair of junior college transfers in 6-foot guard Jake Horton and 6-foot-5 forward Tyreese Alexander that is he is excited about.
“We needed to get faster and a little bit more athletic,” he said. “We worked hard to address those things. We needed to add more skill, so we brought in a mix of transfers and freshmen, guys who can play at all different levels.”
The team is going to have to replace senior starters John Keefe and Zach Dahl, who graduated last year. That responsibility is likely to fall on the shoulders of 6-foot-2 guard Luke Geiger and 6-foot-6 forward Jon Ciriacks, who are both entering their junior seasons after breakout sophomore campaigns.
“I expect to see how they handle a year where they’re circled on every scouting report first,” Lake said. “Last year they got to emerge as the season went along while other guys were maybe circled ahead of them, but there will be no hiding from that this year.”
Higher expectations meant extra training this offseason for both juniors. Ciriacks said he put on 15 pounds during summer workouts after mononucleosis sapped him of some of his strength prior to last season.
“I committed myself to get in the weight room every single day trying to get more athletic, jumping, speed, stuff like that,” said Ciriacks, who averaged 13 points and led the team with 6.6 rebounds per game last season.
Geiger is going to play a key role in Stout’s offense with the Blue Devils looking to push the ball as much as possible this year. He averaged 13.8 points with just over an assist per game last season.
“I like playing fast paced, it keeps you going during the game and keeps your energy up,” Geiger said.
Stanley-Boyd graduate Brady Booth is expected to get some significant playing time in the Blue Devils’ rotation this season. Lake said he was impressed with Booth’s hard work this summer and is looking forward to seeing him take a step forward this year.
Chippewa Falls' Cory Hoglund is the other local on the team. The former McDonell star is coming off a state appearance for the Macks and is entering his first year at Stout.
“Cory is busting his tail every day,” Lake said. “I don’t know exactly where he’ll fall, if he’ll be in our rotation or not, but he’s part of the culture change we’re doing here. He brings his hard hat and lunch pail to practice every day. We’re excited about having him.”
The Blue Devils start their season on Nov. 8 when St. Olaf comes to town for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.