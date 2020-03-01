UW-Eau Claire men's basketball led 47-42 with just under 15 minutes to go in the game, but couldn't hold on in a 78-72 loss to UW-Oshkosh in the WIAC Championship late Saturday night in Oshkosh.
The Titans, the defending national champions, took the lead back with 12 minutes to go and never trailed again. The victory secured UW-Oshkosh's fourth WIAC title and a fifth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.
As for the Blugolds, their fate is now in the hands of the NCAA selection committee. UWEC will find out if it earned an at-large bid on Monday at 11:30 a.m.
Cole Rabedeaux helped get the Blugolds within three points with under three minutes to go, but the Titans were able to seal the victory by hitting on five of six free throw attempts in the final minute and a half. Rabedeaux finished with 15 points, two below team leader Spencer Page.
Also scoring in double digits for UW-Eau Claire was Cam Kuepers with 16 points and Blake Wacholz with 11. Levi Borchert and Jack Flynn each scored 19 for the Titans.
The matchup, with tipped off at 9 p.m., ended a frustrating day for the UW-Eau Claire faithful. The women's squad also fell in the WIAC Championship Saturday to UW-Oshkosh, 52-50 at Zorn Arena.