No. 17 UW-La Crosse men’s basketball went to its calling card, again and again and again and again.
At the end of the day, there wasn’t much UW-Eau Claire could do about it. The Eagles pulled ahead with dialed-in 3-point shooting and clamped down on defense to earn a 75-59 victory Saturday afternoon at Zorn Arena.
La Crosse hit 11 times from three on 21 attempts, showing why it is the best deep-shooting team in the WIAC. Zac Haese led the way by hitting four of his seven attempts from downtown.
"That was something we knew coming into the game, that their three starting guards could really shoot the 3 really well," Blugolds guard Cole Rabedeaux said. "That was something that we prepared for, we needed to rotate on the backside and close out. So it was tough to see that high a percent of 3-pointers go in."
Despite the final deficit, UW-Eau Claire hung with the highly-ranked Eagles for a good chunk of the first half. Then La Crosse roared to a 23-8 run stretching from the end of the first half to the start of the second to push the deficit to 17. Eau Claire had its bursts, cutting the lead to 9 and 10 points on separate occasions, but never really made the Eagles sweat.
"They're a good basketball team, so give them credit for what they did," Blugolds coach Matt Siverling said.
UWEC went down 12-2 early but worked its way back, eventually taking its only lead on a Carter Brooks layup with 7:39 remaining in the first half. The Eagles responded with two straight 3-pointers and stayed ahead the rest of the afternoon.
UW-La Crosse ended the first 20 minutes on a 7-2 run, closing on the Eagles’ third make from deep of the first, to take a 33-26 advantage to the locker room.
Then came the Eagles' run to start the second, which featured a pair of 3-pointers and strong defense from the visitors. The Blugolds struggled to find much of a rhythm in the first nine minutes after the break, only stringing together a two-basket run once.
"They did a great job shutting down the paint and making it difficult for us to get to the basket," Siverling said.
The Blugolds appeared to swing the tide with an 8-0 spurt to cut the deficit to nine points with 9:26 left, but La Crosse took the punch well and responded with a 9-0 run of its own launched by a Luke Norcia old-fashioned 3-point play.
"We were moving the ball really well," UWEC's Cam Kuepers said of the run. "That's something that we have to continue to do because of the offensive threats that we have this season. When we get stagnant, maybe a little tired, we're not moving as much on the weak side. I think that's a big key to it."
Spencer Page got the Blugolds back in the scoring column before La Crosse's Ethan Anderson hit a 3 to give the Eagles their largest lead of the game, 19. The Blugolds whittled the deficit down to 10 twice in the final minute, but La Crosse sealed its fifth WIAC victory by scoring the final six points of the game.
The Blugolds held La Crosse's leading scorer, Anderson, to two points but allowed 23 from the Eagles' bench. UW-Eau Claire got only two points from its reserves. Radedeaux led UWEC with 21 points, while Kuepers and Brooks each notched 15.
UW-Eau Claire has now played every team in the league, going 3-4 in the first run through the WIAC.
"I think we're sitting fine," Rabedeaux said. "We made our first trip around, probably don't have the record we wanted to have, but we're still sitting in a good spot where we can accomplish our goals."
The Blugolds now turn their attention to their archrival with a rematch against UW-Stout set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. The Blue Devils came into Zorn and bested the UW-Eau Claire 80-79 on Jan. 8, Stout’s first WIAC victory since the 2017-18 season and its first under second-year coach Jim Lake.
Siverling’s crew will try to return the favor as part of a doubleheader with the women at Johnson Fieldhouse in Menomonie.
"These guys know that that's an important game for us for a lot of different reasons," Siverling said. "We know it's going to be tough, going on the road and playing a team that makes you make plays."
UW-La Crosse 75, UW-Eau Claire 59
UW-La Crosse (15-2, 5-2): Wyatt Cook 7, Ethan Anderson 2, Luke Norcia 9, Terek Nesheim 18, Zac Haese 16, Henry Noone 6, Sam Burkart 4, Seth Anderson 7, Sean Suchomel 3, Joey Platz 3.
UW-Eau Claire (12-6. 3-4): Spencer Page 2, Cole Rabedeaux 21, Blake Wacholz 4, Cam Kuepers 15, Carter Brooks 15, Luke Reader 2.
3-pointers: UW-La Crosse 11 (Norcia 2, Nesheim, Haese 4, Noone 2, Anderson, Platz), UW-Eau Claire 5 (Rabedeaux 3, Kuepers 2).
Halftime: UW-La Crosse 33-26.