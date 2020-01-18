UW-Stout men's basketball coach Jim Lake sounds like a broken record at this point.
Over and over, his main focus has been playing a complete game, not waiting to go down to find urgency. It appeared the team had started to turn a corner with its victory against UW-Eau Claire on Jan. 8, but progress is rarely a linear process.
The Blue Devils led for the entirety of the first half and used a late run in the second to earn a chance to win in the closing seconds, but a last-chance Josh Mericle shot at the buzzer failed to go through in a 73-72 loss to UW-Whitewater Saturday at Johnson Fieldhouse. The result gave a down Warhawks program its first WIAC victory of the season.
"I was hoping that would be a lesson, but we reverted back pretty fast," Lake said of the victory against the Blugolds. "That's on me. We shouldn't have reverted back this much."
Despite leading by as much as 10 points in the first half, the Blue Devils needed an 11-3 run in the final three minutes to keep it close toward the end. James Burks III put UW-Whitewater up 70-61 with 4:01 left to go, but UW-Stout put together a quick six-point run, capped off with a transition 3-pointer from Jon Ciriacks.
Putting water on the comeback on the next possession was a big-time 3 from Burks, a 23% shooter from deep on the season, but the Blue Devils stayed in it with a pair of Luke Geiger free throws and a Cliff McCray basket with a foul. McCray hit the resulting free throw to put Stout down a point with 19.2 left.
The Blue Devils fouled Equan Ards, who missed both from the charity stripe to set up Stout's final game-winning opportunity.
Mericle cut with the ball to the right side and found a small amount of room for a fadeaway shot, but his attempt hit the back of the rim and bounced out.
"They were jumping the ball screen the whole game, so our plan was to refuse it and try to turn the corner," Mericle said. "Put up a good shot, it didn't fall."
The loss dropped the Blue Devils to 5-11 and 1-4 in conference play.
"We didn't play well enough leading up to that," Lake said. "We needed to be better in the early part of that second half, and we weren't. That was the game."
Ciriacks led the way in the first half, succeeding both from inside and the 3-point arc. He hit three times from deep and grabbed six boards while putting up a game-high 18 first half points. Thanks largely to his effort, Stout entered the break up 38-36.
The Warhawks clamped down on Ciriacks in the second, when the spotlight moved to the other premier WIAC scorer in the building. Whitewater's Ards, who entered the contest leading the league in points per game, scored 15 of his 29 points in the second half and helped push the Warhawk lead out to as much as 10 after the break.
"He's a super athletic player," Lake said. "He's allowed to do whatever he wants. That's difficult in itself. It's not a green light, it's like his whole life is green. You're just trying to limit him, and we really failed on the high ball screen."
UW-Whitewater opened the second half on a 6-0 run and only allowed the Blue Devils to go up once more in the game, when TYreese Alexander capped off a 9-0 Stout run to earn a 58-57 advantage with 6:52 remaining. Whitewater followed with five straight points and built the lead back out to nine before the last Blue Devil comeback.
"I think we got out of attack mode," Lake said. "I think we got a little hesitant. Then we got in our comfort zone, which is down 10, and we got super aggressive again. I'm struggling to get them to continue to be aggressive in the meat of the game."
Ciriacks finished with 26 points, while Alexander had 14.
UW-Stout continues a home-friendly part of its schedule, featuring five of six games at Johnson Fieldhouse, when it welcomes No. 14 UW-La Crosse on Wednesday.
"We've put ourselves really behind the eight ball now," Lake said. "It's my job now to try and rally the troops and get us back."
UW-Whitewater 73, UW-Stout 72
UW-Whitewater (6-10, 1-4): Riley Jensen 6, Bailey Kale 10, Austin Gates 2, Equan Ards 29, Trevon Chislom 6, Rocky Martinez 3, James Burks III 17.
UW-Stout (5-11, 1-4): TYreese Alexander 14, Jon Ciriacks 26, Luke Geiger 6, Josh Mericle 9, Cliff McCray 9, Marcus Hill 2, Matt Newman 2, Kaden Koski 2, Carson Moe 2.
3-pointers: UW-Whitewater 3 (Ards, Martinez, Burks), UW-Stout 7 (Ciriacks 4, Mericle, McCray 2).
Halftime: UW-Stout 38-36.