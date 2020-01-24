UW-Eau Claire men's hockey's victory Friday at Hobbs Ice Arena was huge no matter how you look at it.
The No. 4-ranked Blugolds scored twice in the second period, with Simon Sagissor notching the eventual game-winner, to best No. 10 UW-Superior 4-2 and move into first place in the WIAC standings.
"That was on our calendar for sure," UW-Eau Claire forward Andrew McGlynn said. "That was a huge win and a must-win for us. That's what our coach was saying all week and we got the job done."
Piling up wins, even ones outside the WIAC, is of the upmost importance to the Blugolds. The WIAC added Northland College to the fold this year to move its men’s hockey membership total to six, but the league is still one off from earning an automatic qualifier for the Division III NCAA Tournament. Teams in this conference are at the mercy of the Pairwise ranking, a system the NCAA uses to determine at-large bids.
"We don't have an automatic qualifier, so we have to put together a body of work that the Pairwise likes," UW-Eau Claire coach Matt Loen said.
UW-Eau Claire needs to impress to earn a spot, and so far, they have. Friday’s victory was the Blugolds’ third against a top-10 opponent in the USCHO poll, as the squad had already bested No. 8 Augsburg in non-conference play and won the series opener with UW-Superior in November. Only one of its three losses came against a team not receiving votes in the poll and it now sits atop a WIAC that has four teams in the top 15 or receiving votes.
"Coach actually wrote down a few of the formulas and how the whole tournament works because some of us didn't really understand it," Sagissor said. "He kind of just emphasized these big games, especially against WIAC teams, they mean everything."
Nathan Dingmann got the Blugolds going right out of the gate, skating past a Yellowjacket defender and sliding the puck past UW-Superior goalie Myles Hektor’s left pad while coming across the crease less than a minute into action.
Superior equalized before the first period buzzer went off, with Andrew Durham capitalizing on a crisp pass from the right wing from Bruno Birzitis on the power play. Durham was parked in between the circles and fired a quick shot past Blugold goalie Zach Dyment with 6:50 remaining in the first frame.
The second period was where the Blugolds pulled away, leading off with UWEC taking advantage of a major Yellowjacket mistake. UW-Superior’s Lawson McDonald’s ill-advised clear from behind his net went right to McGlynn on the doorstep just over halfway through the frame. He stickhandled around Hektor to fire home a backhand on the far side.
"The defenseman, I don't think he was expecting him to make that play," Loen said. "Expect the unexpected."
Sagissor got out on a breakaway less than three minutes later right after the Blugolds cleared the penalty box and he beat the Superior keeper with a 5-hole shot to extend the deficit to two.
"We're a hard forechecking team," McGlynn said. "We've got a lot of speed so we can get those defensemen trembling in their boots a little bit."
Dylan Johnson cut the Blugold lead to one when he intercepted a clearing pass three and a half minutes into the final period, but the UWEC defense was up to the task. Derek Hammer sealed it with a low-angle empty-net goal from the right boards.
The Blugolds hold the tiebreaker over the Yellowjackets by virtue of winning the first two of three meetings, but their work is not done yet. These same two teams will hit the ice tonight at 7 p.m. to close out the season series.
"We're not too thrilled yet," Sagissor said. “Tomorrow's going to be a real test to see if we can keep it up on Saturday games."
UW-Eau Claire 4, UW-Superior 2
UW-Superior 1 0 1 — 2
UW-Eau Claire 1 2 1 — 4
First period: 1, UW-Eau Claire, Nathan Dingmann (Scott Munro, Austin Redders), 0:54; 2, UW-Superior, Andrew Durham (Bruno Birzitis, Lawson McDonald), 13:10 (PP). Second period: 3, UW-Eau Claire, Andrew McGlynn (Jake Bresser, Jon Richards), 10:20; 4, UW-Eau Claire, Simon Sagissor (Adam Parsells, Tyler Tomberlin), 13:15. Third period: 5, UW-Superior, Dylan Johnson, 3:31; 6, Derek Hammer (Steen Cooper), 19:21 (EN).
Shots on goal: UW-Superior 5-5-6--16; UW-Eau Claire 12-11-11--34. Penalties: UW-Superior 4 for 8 mins; UW-Eau Claire 3 for 6 mins. Goalies: UW-Superior: Myles Hektor (33 shots, 30 saves); UW-Eau Claire: Zach Dyment (16 shots, 14 saves). Records: UW-Superior 12-3-3, 5-3-0, UW-Eau Claire 13-3-2, 5-2-1.