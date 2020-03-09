As a player, Casey Holm got used to matching up against the best the Big Rivers has to offer.
Now, he's going to recruit them.
Holm, a former Hudson Raider, was introduced as the first head coach of the newly-launched UW-Eau Claire men's soccer program Monday afternoon in Zorn Arena's Gold Room.
"I'm super excited to get this process started," Holm said. "I feel like it's been waiting, waiting, waiting, waiting, and finally it's the day where I get to tell everyone and get to recruit all the kids to campus."
He brings Division III experience from St. Thomas, where he served as an assistant coach in charge of recruiting from 2016 to 2019. The Tommies made three NCAA Tournament appearances during that time, including a Final Four appearance in 2016 and an Elite Eight run in 2017. He was a part of the coaching unit named NCAA Regional Staff of the Year and MIAC Staff of the Year in 2016-17.
Most recently, he worked as the executive director and coaching director for the Hudson Soccer Club. He also has experience at the high school level, leading the North St. Paul program from 2007 to 2017. There, he won seven consecutive Metro East Conference titles and a Minnesota state championship in 2013. He was named the NSCAA Minnesota High School Coach of the Year in 2010 and 2013.
"We're going to put a fun product on the field," Holm said. "We're going to score goals. At every level I've been at, we score goals. Scoring goals is probably the most fun thing in soccer, so we want our fans, our community, to rally around that."
As a player, he spent time at Dakota County Tech and Upper Iowa University at the collegiate level and as a training player with the pro USL-1 Minnesota Thunder.
Athletic director Dan Schumacher said Holm was selected from a pool of close to 100 applicants and three finalists.
"Casey brought to the table the understanding and experience of both college, high school and the AAU side, the club side, of soccer," Schumacher said. "His ingrained presence in the soccer world in the tri-state area, with his resume, it totally stuck out to us as a search committee."
Holm's hiring concludes a busy few months for the UW-Eau Claire athletic department, which announced three coaching hires in just over 30 days. The university officially announced the additions of baseball, women's lacrosse and men's soccer to its sports offerings on Oct. 28 and since has added Charles Bolden to lead the baseball program, Aubrianne Hilton Neubert to run women's lacrosse and Holm to steer men's soccer.
"I'm glad the searches are over," Schumacher said. "It's time to go to work now. The real work begins."
The additions to athletics were approved as part of a plan to increase campus enrollment. Chancellor James Schmidt cited adding diversity to the student body as a driving factor for soccer specifically in both October's new sports announcement and Monday's press conference.
"Today's announcement really talks about us frankly getting up to speed with what has become the world's No. 1 sport," Schmidt said Monday. "Another way that we can do that is making sure that all of our athletic programs have that sport array that not only represents the sports that are of interest, but also attract a diversity of student population that is becoming more and more represented in the Eau Claire area."
Both Holm and Schumacher mentioned an expectation of competing early in the program's history, which has become somewhat of a theme of the recent trio of introductory press conferences. Holm will get a bit more time than his counterparts to build the roster to make that happen, with the soccer team not hitting the field until the fall of 2021.
"That's a definite advantage," Holm said. "It's a new program, so I get to start it from scratch. All the kids that I've already had connections with hopefully will follow that lead and believe in what we're setting here and come join."